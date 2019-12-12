Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his Texas hotel room on July 1, and an autopsy discovered he had oxycodone, fentanyl and alcohol in his system. The shocking death thrust baseball into the center of the nation’s opioid epidemic and spurred league and union officials to revise the sport’s drug policy. Until now, testing was only done for performance-enhancing drugs and banned stimulants.

“A death of a player is a devastating event for all of Major League Baseball,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday at the sport’s annual winter meetings. “I think you saw that in terms of the reaction following that terrible event. I think it was a motivating factor in the [sides] getting together and addressing in the context of our industry what is really a societal problem in terms of opioids.”

The changes, which will begin in spring training, will “favor a treatment-based approach” to drugs of abuse, according to a joint MLB/MLB Players Association statement Thursday, with players who test positive for opioids, fentanyl, cocaine and synthetic THC referred to treatment. Discipline would only be made if players refuse treatment.

“Players for our side of the equation recognize there was an opportunity to take a leadership role here in this discussion,” union chief Tony Clark told the Associated Press. “Players aren’t immune to issues that affect all of us, and so the situation [with Skaggs] only heightened that, brought it closer to home.”

Clark told the AP the extent of player use of opioids is “difficult to gauge,” and union decided there “wasn’t necessarily a need to take a census of players as much as there was taking a leadership role in the conversation.”

In regards to marijuana’s new designation, Clark told the AP the moves by some states to legalize the drug factored into the changes. “It was part of a larger conversation that was reflective of the attitudes changing in many parts of the country,” he said.

