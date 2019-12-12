“Bringing an NBA G League team to Mexico City is a historic milestone for the NBA which demonstrates our commitment to basketball fans in Mexico and across Latin America,” Silver said at a news conference before a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons in the Mexico City Arena.

The G League is currently composed of minor league affiliate organizations for 28 NBA teams. The Mexican club, which will operate independently, will maintain its current logo and remain unaffiliated with a specific NBA team. It will join the Toronto Raptors’ Ontario-based affiliate as the only franchises based outside the United States. Capitanes’ ownership group said that the NBA’s willingness to “put two solid feet in our country is great news for basketball and sports nationwide.”

Mexico City has a long history with the NBA, hosting its first preseason game in 1992 and its first regular season game in 1997. Ten regular season games have been played at the 22,000-seat Mexico City Arena over the past five NBA seasons. Not every game has gone smoothly: In 2013, a regular season game between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves was postponed after a generator malfunction caused smoke to fill the arena.

Even so, Mexico City has long been rumored as a possible site for NBA expansion, in part because its population of 8.8 million exceeds every other North American market, including New York City. The NBA has had 30 franchises since its most recent expansion in 2004.

“There’s an opportunity to create Mexico’s Team,” Silver said, pointing to the Raptors’ success in building a national brand across Canada as a model. “There’s also a very large Mexican American population who would be built-in followers. Having said those wonderful things, we’re not in an expansion mode at this time. I have no doubt when the league turns to look at expansion, Mexico City will be on the list.”

Placing a G League franchise in Mexico City will allow the NBA to work through international travel and logistics issues, while also better familiarizing itself with the Mexican audience and fan base.

While basketball is popular in Mexico, the country has produced only a handful of NBA players. Eduardo Najera, a 12-year pro who retired in 2012, is the country’s most accomplished NBA product. Silver said that Capitanes plans to have Mexican players on its roster next year, but added that the organization also wants to be competitive and will therefore seek to “strike the right balance.”

Just 2.4 percent of NBA players are Latino, according to the NBA’s annual racial and gender report card. Charlotte Hornets Coach James Borrego and Washington Wizards vice chairman Raul Fernandez are the only Latinos at their respective positions, and Minnesota Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas is the only Latino to hold the president of basketball operations or general manager title.

The NBA’s hope is that G League expansion will help increase basketball’s presence in Latin America and, in turn, translate to greater diversity for the professional league.

“We need to be on the ground, we need to be local, we need to get basketballs in the hands of young boys and girls,” Silver said.

