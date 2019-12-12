Of course, Baltimore holds the tiebreaker over the New England Patriots, and has a one-game lead, so the Ravens will remain in strong position even if they don’t clinch a bye this weekend.

With that in mind, here is how we expect this week’s games to unfold, starting with how the Ravens and Chiefs will fare against the consensus point spreads (as of Thursday morning) from multiple sports books in Las Vegas.

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens (-14½)

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -14½

The Ravens have passed every test they have faced in 2019, with wins over the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, three of the NFL’s best. The New York Jets, by comparison, should be a cake walk.

Gang Green is scoring just 1.3 points per drive, tying them with the Washington Redskins for the lowest scoring rate in the NFL this year, while also being forced to go three-and-out a league-high 44 percent of the time. Baltimore, meanwhile, leads the NFL in scoring rate (almost three points per drive) to complement a top 10 defense (1.7 points allowed per drive, which ranks eighth).

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9½)

Pick: Denver Broncos +9½

The 5-8 Broncos are going to miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season but their defense deserves more credit. The game charters at Pro Football Focus rate Denver’s defense the fourth-best overall, with high marks for both stopping the run (first) and pass coverage (11th).

Nose tackle Mike Purcell has 20 stops against the run over 147 snaps, giving him a league-high stop rate (14 percent), while linebacker Alexander Johnson (13 stops against the run) is the highest-rated run stopper at linebacker, per Pro Football Focus. Von Miller, of course, does double duty as a run stopper (14 stops against the run) and pass rusher (60 total pressures), giving Denver a well-rounded defense that can hold its own against any opponent.

Season best bets record: 18-15-2

***

The two games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below are picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 15 slate.

Seattle Seahawks (-6) at Carolina Panthers

Pick: Carolina Panthers +6

New England Patriots (-9½) at Cincinnati Bengals

Pick: New England Patriots -9½

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3½) at Detroit Lions

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3½

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-4½)

Pick: Green Bay Packers -4½

Miami Dolphins at New York Giants (-3½)

Pick: New York Giants -3½

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Pick: Tennessee Titans -3

Philadelphia Eagles (-4½) at Washington Redskins

Pick: Washington Redskins +4½

Cleveland Browns (-2½) at Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Cleveland Browns -2½

Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders (-6½)

Pick: Oakland Raiders -6½

Los Angeles Rams (-1) at Dallas Cowboys

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -1

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (-11)

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -11

Minnesota Vikings (-2½) at Los Angeles Chargers

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers +2½

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2)

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -2

Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints (-9)

Pick: New Orleans Saints -9

