What does the AFC playoff picture look like?

x-1. Ravens (11-2)

2. Patriots (10-3)

y-3. Chiefs (9-4)

4. Texans (8-5)

5. Bills (9-4)

6. Steelers (8-5, own tiebreaker over Titans because of better conference record)

x: Clinched playoff berth; y: clinched division.

Who can clinch playoff berths in the AFC this week?

Ravens (11-2): Baltimore will clinch the AFC North with a win/tie or a Steelers loss/tie. The Ravens will clinch a first-round bye with a win combined with a Patriots loss, or a win combined with a Chiefs loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Chiefs loss. Baltimore will clinch the No. 1 seed with a win combined with a Patriots loss and a Chiefs loss/tie.

Patriots (10-3): New England will clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie against the Bengals.

Bills (9-4): Buffalo will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Steelers.

What does the NFC playoff picture look like?

1. 49ers (11-2)

2. Packers (10-3, own tiebreaker over Saints because of better conference record)

y-3. Saints (10-3)

4. Cowboys (6-7, own tiebreaker over Eagles because of head-to-head win on Oct. 20)

5. Seahawks (10-3)

6. Vikings (9-4)

y: Clinched division title.

Who can clinch playoff berths in the NFC this week?

49ers (11-2): San Francisco will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie, or a Rams loss/tie, or a Packers loss combined with a Vikings loss.

Packers (10-3): Green Bay will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Rams loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Rams loss.

Seahawks (10-3): Seattle will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Vikings loss, or a win combined with a Rams loss/tie, or a win combined with a Packers loss and a Vikings tie, or a tie combined with a Rams loss.

What are this week’s key games?

Texans at Titans, Sunday, 1 p.m.: The winner will have a one-game lead in the AFC South race.

Bears at Packers, Sunday, 1 p.m.: The Bears could be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss or tie combined with other results. The Packers could clinch a playoff spot with a win and are in contention for a first-round bye, but are only one game ahead of the Vikings in the NFC North.

Rams at Cowboys, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.: The Rams are a game behind the Vikings in the race for the last NFC wild-card berth. The Cowboys are tied with the Eagles atop the NFC East, but own the tiebreaker.

Bills at Steelers, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.: The Bills can clinch a playoff spot with a win. The Steelers are tied for the final AFC wild-card spot, a game behind the Bills.

Which teams can be eliminated this week?

Bears (7-6): Chicago will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss/tie against the Packers combined with a Vikings win, or a loss combined with a Rams win.

Browns (6-7): Cleveland will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie, or a loss combined with a Titans-Texans tie, or a tie combined with a Steelers win.

Colts (6-7): Indianapolis will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Saints, or with a tie combined with a Steelers win/tie.

Raiders (6-7): Oakland will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie, or a loss combined with a Titans-Texans tie, or a tie combined with a Steelers win.

Broncos (5-8): Denver will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss/tie against the Chiefs, or a Steelers win/tie, or a Titans-Texans tie.

Which teams are already eliminated?

In the AFC, the Bengals, Dolphins, Chargers, Jets, Jaguars cannot make the playoffs.

In the NFC, the Cardinals, Giants, Lions, Falcons, Redskins, Panthers and Buccaneers cannot make the playoffs.

Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.

