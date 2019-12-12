The Ravens are closing in on securing the top seed in the AFC playoffs and their standout second-year quarterback, Lamar Jackson, is the front-runner for the league’s MVP award. It could be a big night for Jackson and his team when the Ravens host the Jets on Thursday to get Week 15 of the NFL season underway.

The Ravens are on a nine-game winning streak that has improved their record to 11-2. They already have clinched a playoff spot and can secure the AFC North title with a victory over the Jets. It’s possible that the Ravens, with a win Thursday, could clinch a first-round playoff bye or even the No. 1 seed as soon as this weekend, based on the results of the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs; clinching a bye would require a loss by one of those teams and clinching the top seed would require losses by both.

Jackson is listed as questionable on the injury report because of a quadriceps injury, but is expected to play. He begins the night with 1,017 rushing yards on the season, putting him 22 yards shy of the single-season NFL record for a quarterback set by Michael Vick for the Atlanta Falcons on 2006.

The Ravens rank first in the league in rushing offense and scoring offense. The Jets have the NFL’s second-ranked rush defense. But safety Jamal Adams and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, two of the team’s top defenders, are listed as doubtful on the injury report.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will have to show poise against Baltimore’s pass rush. Running back Le’Veon Bell returns to the lineup after missing Sunday’s narrow triumph over the Miami Dolphins. He was ruled out of that game because of the flu but reportedly was spotted at a New Jersey bowling alley Saturday night.