Payton was asked about the decision by reporters immediately after the game, which is to be expected, but also by his butcher at Whole Foods, which maybe isn’t. And Payton’s retort was the choicest of cuts.

“I certainly understand the fans asking questions,” Payton said on his weekly WWL radio show. “I got the guy at frickin’ Whole Foods asking me about the 2-point play. I looked at him, the guy in the meat section, and I said: ‘Hey your steaks don’t look too good right now. Worry about your frickin’ meat.' ”

(Whole Foods is owned by Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post. Circle of life, man.)

Peyton explained, both in the media room after the game and amid the sirloins to the butcher at Whole Foods, that he went for two because of a new NFL rule that allows personal foul penalties to be assessed on two-point tries — instead of on kickoffs — following touchdowns. So after a 49ers defender hit Jared Cook on the head during his 26-yard touchdown catch from Drew Brees, New Orleans could attempt a two-point conversion from the 1-yard line instead of the 2, increasing the odds of the conversion’s success.

“You know, on Sunday after a game I’m going to pick up some food for dinner, I really don’t want to hear about a two-point play call. Anyway, it just got under my skin. I circled my cart back around and kind of called him out,” Payton said. “I was kind of sliding down the aisle, got the produce right here to the left, you see the meats, I made a right and I’m heading for the coffee. I thought they were all kind of in jest, and I heard one of them say something about, 'Why’d you go for two?’ I kept walking toward the dairy and I’m like, ‘Ah, I’m not letting this go, I’m turning around.’

“I went back and he was fine, it wasn’t negative, he just wanted to know. And I explained it to him. I would never [usually go for two] that early. But when we get a penalty, now we’re on the 1-yard line and we’re 50 percent closer. He got it. Then I gave him a hard time and said, ‘Some of these cuts don’t look good to me.’ That was what happened. It was in jest. We were having a little fun.”

Going for two has proven to be a statistically sound move. The Saints’ try failed, ironically enough, because the 49ers misaligned their defense, putting an extra defender on the side of the field where Hill was supposed to go.

“I didn’t feel like kicking a touchback, thought about kicking an onside kick,” Payton said. “So on the 1-yard line, I think we’re gonna get two points. And then we get the defense misaligned, obviously it doesn’t have any success. And then the game ends and, ‘Why were you going for two?’ Because I wanted to. We were on the 1-yard line.”

