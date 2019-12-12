But by the end of this week’s annual winter meetings, it was clear everything has changed. After several years of stagnation, this winter’s free agent market is again robust and thriving, and Boras, the agent responsible for some of the largest deals in history, has regained his magic touch.

By the time the meetings conclude Thursday, Boras will have already negotiated deals totaling more than a half a billion dollars for two pitchers: Stephen Strasburg, who re-signed with the Washington Nationals on Monday for seven years and $245 million — a contract that established a for a pitcher — and Gerrit Cole, whose nine-year $324 million deal with the New York Yankees broke Strasburg’s record just 32 hours later.

When you add in the seven-year, $245 million deal signed by third baseman Anthony Rendon that sent him to the Los Angeles Angels from the Washington Nationals, and the four-year, $64 million deal infielder Mike Moustakas signed with the Cincinnati Reds last week, that leaves Boras’s ledger for this winter at $878 million in free agent contracts. By the time he finds homes for the rest of his high-end clients — left-handers Hyun-Jun Ryu and Dallas Keuchel and outfielder Nick Castellanos — the total value of his deals for this winter alone could exceed $1 billion.

At the standard agent’s take of 4 to 5 percent, that could leave Boras with commissions of up to $50 million.

“The great teams want great players,” Boras said this week of the relative frenzied atmosphere of this free agent market. “And when there’s great players available, the urgency’s obviously at a higher level.”

While Boras’s skill as a negotiator should not be diminished, he has also been the beneficiary of a number of converging forces — fielding an enviable stable of elite free agent clients at a time when several long-slumbering, big-market teams were ready to spend big again, and as other, midmarket clubs sensed an opportunity to pounce.

“We had a relative belief [by] clubs that they are World Series-capable,” Boras said. “ … Those clubs that have yet to win, or have been close to winning, literally feel they are one or two players from achieving that goal. [Teams] are returning to a traditional approach, where they’re supplementing their teams with known, veteran talent, giving them a greater likelihood of fulfilling their expectations.”

Added Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo, “The market is always driven by supply and demand, and I think [teams] are feeling this offseason, more so than in the past, that they want to get the player they want and make sure he doesn’t leave the market.”

The stagnation and vitriol that accompanied last winter’s market — when superstars Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, the former a Boras client, went unsigned until late February — bled over into the early days of this winter’s. In the first week of November, some careless comments from Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos, who said he had gained a “sense” of what other clubs were “looking to do in free agency,” prompted union chief Tony Clark to accuse teams of “coordination” that called into question “the integrity of the entire free agent system.”

With labor relations already at what many have described as their lowest point in years, the latest standoff over free agency revived industry-wide fears of a work stoppage when the current bargaining agreement expires in 2021.

But given the evident speed and aggression of this winter’s market, the heated rhetoric has cooled. Although few would suggest the current labor atmosphere is uniformly sunny and pleasant, the widespread claims of a broken economic model have all but disappeared.

“I’ve said this — markets are going to be up and down,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday. “It depends on what players are out there, [and] what financial constraints clubs are under in a particular season. But over time, it’s important to step back and remember we have the freest free agency in professional sports: no rights of first refusal, no salary cap, no franchise tags, none of that …

“The fact you have markets up and down over a short period of time, I don’t think is an indication that we need to throw out [an economic system] that’s worked for 30 years and make really fundamental changes to the system.”

While Strasburg and Cole have been the headliners thus far, with their record-setting deals coming on the heels of their brilliant October performances, nobody personifies the transformation of this free agent market as perfectly as Moustakas.

Having set the Kansas City Royals’ single-season home run record in 2017, he hit free agency for the first time at age 29, but Boras failed to land him a multiyear deal, and Moustakas finally settled for returning to the Royals on a one-year, $6.5 million deal — a pay cut from the $8.7 million he made in 2017 — after the team’s spring training camp had already opened. Again in 2018, having been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in midseason, he made a second pass at free agency, and again was forced to settle for a one-year, $10 million deal to remain in Milwaukee.

Finally, on his third straight trip through free agency — but in this winter’s much more hospitable market atmosphere, and coming off a season in which he posted career-high in OPS (.845) while making his third all-star team — Moustakas landed his big contract with the Reds.

Both of Boras’s top pitching clients, Strasburg and Cole, beat most of the industry’s projections for their contracts, with Strasburg’s new Nationals deal validating his decision last month to opt out of the final four years of his original deal with the team. Strasburg’s deal, in turn, benefited Cole — who is two years younger, with a better track record of health — by establishing a higher floor for those negotiations than many originally imagined.

Cole’s $324 million contract, once it is made official, would set a record for a pitcher, while his $36 million annual salary — $1 million more than Strasburg’s — will also set a benchmark.

This winter, more than any of the past few, it is good to be one of the best available players or pitchers on the market. And it also very nice to be their agent.

