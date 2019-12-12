“He’s my favorite player,” Turner said of Rendon during spring training in 2017. “He makes baseball look easy. He looks like he’s not trying out there.”

In June of that year, Turner and Rendon had T-shirts made that let everyone know how they felt about each other.

AD

“Anthony is my favorite player,” read Turner’s shirt.

AD

“Trea is my favorite player,” read Rendon’s.

“He’s special and we’re good friends, so I joke with him a lot,” Turner said at the time. “It’s kind of a joke we have, but at the same time, he’s a really good player.”

And now he’ll play his home games 2,500 miles away.

Turner reacted to Rendon’s breakup with the Nationals by posting a video on Twitter. In it, Turner, who evidently uses the KonMari Method of folding his clothes, removes his Rendon T-shirt from his dresser, drops it on the floor and gives it a swift kick against the wall.

Turner may hurt right now, but the good news is, with Rendon on the West Coast, he’ll still be able to watch most of his favorite player’s games next season. Also, given the Angels’ lack of starting pitching, Rendon should be able to support Turner in the playoffs, if he can stomach watching baseball after the regular season ends. The Nationals play in Anaheim on May 11-13. Here’s hoping the former teammates break out their T-shirts during batting practice.

AD

AD

Meanwhile, Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle said goodbye to Rendon with a GIF of Baby Yoda.

“All the best bro,” Adam Eaton wrote on Instagram.

“Congratulations,” Juan Soto wrote in his Instagram story. “We going to miss you.”

Read more on the Nationals:

AD