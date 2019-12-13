Perhaps feeling his oats a little bit at the age of 42, Brady issued a social-media challenge to speedy Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during Baltimore’s game against the Jets on Thursday night.

Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who’s buying the PPV? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2019

I mean, if people are going to pay money to watch Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson match-play in the dark, surely someone would pony up 99 cents to watch this.

Anyway, Brady issued his challenge on a night when Jackson set the NFL record for single-season rushing yards by a quarterback. He now has 1,103 rushing yards on the season, eclipsing Michael Vick’s 1,039 yards in 2006. But Brady actually seems to be getting faster in his older age: In July, a Facebook video surfaced of Brady posting his fastest 40-yard dash time ever at 5.17 seconds. Back at the 2000 NFL draft combine, Brady ran the 40 in 5.28 seconds. He clearly has that Dad Speed.

Jackson was asked about Brady’s challenge after Thursday night’s game and said Brady wasn’t a pushover.

“He probably can win that race,” Jackson said. “Rollerblades, on grass? Aw, man. I’ll see what I can do. Tom’s still got a little bit in him. I’ve seen him."

