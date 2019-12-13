The Redskins crawl into this game at 3-10; the Eagles, hit by a number of key injuries, are 5-7 and still hope to make a playoff run in a weak NFC East. That makes Sunday’s game important for them and affords the Redskins an opportunity to damage the Eagles’ playoff hopes. Here are the keys for the Redskins in Sunday’s game.

Protect Dwayne Haskins

The Redskins’ rookie quarterback sprained his ankle in last Sunday’s loss at Green Bay, which made him even more vulnerable to the Packers’ pass rush. Philadelphia’s strength is its defensive line but have not gotten as many sacks as one would expect. If Haskins can avoid pressure, he can get the ball downfield. Philadelphia will be wary of Terry McLaurin, who burned its defense in the opener. But that should leave others open.

Don’t let Carson Wentz beat you

In the opener, receiver DeSean Jackson scorched the Redskins’ secondary for two touchdowns. Jackson is on injured reserve as is Alshon Jeffery, who also caught a touchdown in the opener. But Washington can’t relax just because Philadelphia has a depleted group of receivers. Wentz is quietly having another excellent season with 3,165 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Wentz can still run — he has almost 200 rushing yards this season — and the Redskins are going to have to contain him. He has been sacked 33 times, which suggests that even though Wentz can scramble for first downs Washington will have to pressure him.

Run the ball

The Eagles are good against the run, which will make it hard on Adrian Peterson, but the Redskins have to find a way to get him free. Washington seem to be at its best when it plays a ball-control game, letting Peterson slowly build a rhythm. He is 282 yards shy of another 1,000 yard season, and with Derrius Guice out, the veteran should get a lot of carries. Former Coach Jay Gruden didn’t play Peterson in the first game.

Avoid a slow start

Aside from the opener, when the offense looked unstoppable in the first quarter, the Redskins have struggled at the start of games. Washington’s coaches have talked about finding ways to come out hotter, without any real answers. Even though a quick start didn’t work for Washington the last time these teams met, going down two touchdowns in the first quarter won’t help either.

Win the field position game

When the Redskins’ defense settles down, it’s been pretty good. A pattern develops: Washington is able to move the ball some, rely on punter Tress Way to pin opponents deep in their territory and eventually take advantage of good field position to crawl back into games. If the defense can carry them, the Redskins have a good chance of beating Philadelphia for the first time since 2016.

