“The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available,” Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. “Out of respect for Oskar and his family, the team will have no further comment at this time and asks that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health.”

Lindblom, a native of Sweden who was Philadelphia’s fifth-round pick (138th overall) in the 2014 NHL draft, is in his third year with the team. He is tied with center Travis Konecny for the team lead with 11 goals entering Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Over 134 career games, Lindblom has tallied 30 goals and 27 assists. He played in last Saturday’s win over the Ottawa Senators but missed Wednesday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche with what was deemed an upper-body injury.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital defines Ewing’s sarcoma as “a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones (soft tissue) — often the legs, pelvis, ribs, arms or spine. Ewing sarcoma can spread to the lungs, bones and bone marrow.”

About 200 children and young adults in the United States are diagnosed with the disease each year, according to St. Jude. Despite the rarity of the disease, it’s the second-most common type of pediatric bone cancer. About half of Ewing’s sarcoma tumors develop in people between the ages of 10 to 20.

