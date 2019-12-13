After evading event staff, it scurried down a tunnel and has yet to be found. Apparently, according to Sports Illustrated’s Madelyn Burke and others, MetLife Stadium is home to a number of stray cats, which live in the bleachers and are often fed by fans and food left over after games. The stadium said on Twitter that it was attempting to humanely trap the cat, and denied reports that the stadium houses and feeds up to 300 strays. So this cat, ostensibly, is doing just fine.

The same can’t be said for the rest of the NFL’s feline friends. At the time of the cat sighting, three of the four cat-nicknamed teams were in playoff contention: the 5-3 Panthers, the 3-4-1 Lions and the 4-5 Jaguars. As a group, the four cat-nicknamed teams were 12-20-1. And since?

The Panthers have lost all five of their games since the cat incident and fired their longtime head coach, Ron Rivera. Starting quarterback Cam Newton, meanwhile, was placed on injured reserve the day after the cat sighting.

The Lions are missing their starting quarterback, too; the injured Matthew Stafford last played the day before the cat appeared. Like the Panthers, the Lions found a way to lose to the Redskins during this catastrophic (get it, cat-astrophic?) end-of-season swoon. Like the Panthers, the Lions are a woeful 0-5 since Nov. 4; together, the two teams were above .500 before November arrived.

The Jaguars can’t decide on a quarterback, or whether they’re tanking this season. They gave Nick Foles a four-year $88 million contract with $50 million in guaranteed money over the offseason only to rally around the whiskered wonder Gardner Minshew when Foles was hurt. Then they went back to Foles. Now they’re back to Minshew. Jacksonville has lost all four of its games since the cat moment, averaging 13.5 points a game.

And then there’s the Bengals, who ditched veteran starter Andy Dalton for a brief dalliance with rookie Ryan Finley, only to find that Finley likely isn’t NFL material, at least not yet. Similarly, neither are the Bengals, whose lone win this season came against the Jets, the team that shares MetLife Stadium with the Giants.

Spooky, right?

Oh, it’s not? Whatever.

Anyhow, that Bengals win is the only since Nov. 4 for the quartet of cat-inspired teams.

It’s much better to be some sort of humanoid mascot this season than a feline. The people-themed teams (the 49ers, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans, Titans, Steelers and Patriots) are a combined 101-55.

Well, that figure does leave out the Redskins, which aren’t so much a team as a flaming garbage meteor, and the Giants, who are to blame for this whole cat mess.

