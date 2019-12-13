“After consultation with my family I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter into the transfer portal,” Gardner said in the statement released through his attorney, Cynthia Goode Works. “I want to thank Coach Patrick Ewing, Coach Louis Orr, the staff and the entire Georgetown University community for their support of my success.”

Gardner is the third player to transfer from Georgetown in two weeks. The school announced on Dec. 2 that sophomore point guard James Akinjo and sophomore forward Josh LeBlanc are also transferring.

Following the Dec. 2 announcement, a public records search showed a Georgetown student filed a complaint against Gardner, Alexander and LeBlanc on Nov. 12 that included allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

On Monday, Gardner, Alexander and LeBlanc agreed to stay at least 50 feet away from the complainant under a civil protection order, according to court documents. There was no admission or finding of guilt under the order, which is effective for a year.

The complaint was one of two filed last month in D.C. Superior Court against members of the team. A separate complaint, which was filed Nov. 5 against LeBlanc and includes allegations of burglary, threats of bodily harm and verbal threats, has not been resolved. The Nov. 5 complaint mentions Alexander but not Gardner.

A 6-foot-6 forward from Michigan, Gardner averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 10.4 minutes over eight games this season.

