Here’s a quick look at Thursday night’s results.

Louis Oosthuizen/Adam Scott def. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar, 3 and 2

The Americans took a two-hole lead early on as Kuchar sank a 13-foot putt on the opener and a 20-footer at No. 5. But Oosthuizen and Scott — who both are undefeated so far — took five of seven holes starting at No. 8 and the rout was on. Johnson, who’s coming off knee surgery, is winless in two matches.

AD

AD

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele def. Adam Hadwin/Joaquin Niemann, 1 up

Down a hole, the Americans birdied the 15th to square things. At the 18th, Cantlay sank a 14-footer to give them their first point of the day.

Huge putt by @Patrick_Cantlay.



The U.S. Team gets their first point on Day 2.



It's now 6-2 in favor of the International Team. pic.twitter.com/Tga7D3UdYY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 13, 2019

Abraham Ancer/Marc Leishman def. Patrick Reed/Webb Simpson, 3 and 2

This one was more or less over by the 14th hole when the Internationals took a four-stroke lead that guaranteed at least a tie. Three holes earlier, Reed further endeared himself to the jeering Australian crowd. After someone in the gallery shouted “Miss!” as his putt was on the way to the hole, Reed celebrated his birdie by putting his hand to his ear and then pretending to use his putter as a shovel.

AD

Patrick Reed having some fun with the crowd. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/RFEz6kgaUQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 13, 2019

Reed is now 1-5 in his past six matches in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

Justin Thomas/Tiger Woods def. Byeong Hun An/Hideki Matsuyama, 1 up

AD

Thomas and Woods hadn’t led since the sixth hole, but at 18, Thomas sank a lengthy putt for the win, firing up his playing partner and team captain.

“I love me some me!” Thomas shouted, channeling his inner Terrell Owens. The pairing has delivered two of the Americans’ 3½ points.

“We were both screaming,” said Woods, who set up Thomas at 18 with a stellar approach out of the rough. “It was a phenomenal moment, and it was priceless. So I’m glad we were able to experience it together.”

Rickie Fowler/Gary Woodland tied Sungjae Im/Cameron Smith

AD

The Internationals led the entire match until the 17th hole when the Americans pulled off their second straight birdie to even things up.

“Momentum is huge,” Woodland said. “That was a huge half-point. Any time you can scrape out something … we did it. Now we have to regroup. We have 36 ahead of us tomorrow and hopefully go out and flip this a little bit.”

AD

Friday’s early four-ball matches

All times Eastern. The foursomes pairings will be announced later Friday.

Justin Thomas/Rickie Fowler vs. Marc Leishman/Haotong Li, 3:02 p.m.

Woods will sit out the early session, sending his playing partner for the first two days out with Fowler in an attempt to keep the momentum going. Li will be making his Presidents Cup debut.

AD

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay vs. Sungjae Im/Abraham Ancer, 3:16 p.m.

Ancer, a Presidents Cup rookie, has announced himself by helping the Internationals to two easy wins. The Schauffele/Cantlay pairing has produced a win and a loss for the Americans.

Patrick Reed/Webb Simpson vs. Hideki Matsuyama/C.T. Pan, 3:30 p.m.

It’s a rematch from Day 1, when Matsuyama and Pan scored a 1-up win. Reed especially desperately needs to right the ship.

AD

Matt Kuchar/Tony Finau vs. Adam Scott/Ben An, 3:44 p.m.

Scott and An beat Finau and Bryson DeChambeau in the opening four-balls.

Read more sports coverage from The Post:

AD