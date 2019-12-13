Kerrigan suffered a calf injury during the 20-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday and did not practice at all this week. This will be the first time Kerrigan has ever been on IR as he held the team’s ironman streak of 139 consecutive games played before a concussion forced him to miss Week 13 against the Panthers. That was the first game he’d missed during his entire nine-year career. Now Kerrigan will miss the final three.