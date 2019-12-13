“He’s a consummate pro in every respect,” interim head coach Bill Callahan said. “I know that he didn’t want to finish this season in this fashion, but it’s in the best interest of his health, obviously, to go this route right now.”
The 2019 campaign officially becomes the worst season of Kerrigan’s career. He finished with a career-low 25 tackles and a career-low 5.5 sacks, falling below the 7.5 sacks he posted as a rookie. The four-time Pro Bowler is one sack shy of matching Dexter Manley’s franchise record of 91 sacks.
Ryan Anderson is expected to start in Kerrigan’s absence opposite rookie Montez Sweat. Reserve Nate Orchard will get more opportunities and shined when Kerrigan was out against the Panthers.
Callahan also announced that Paul Richardson (hamstring) and Trey Quinn (concussion) will be out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.
The Redskins signed tight end Caleb Wilson off the Cardinals’ practice squad to fill Kerrigan’s open roster spot.
More Redskins: