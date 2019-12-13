For his last collegiate stint, Allen chose to return home to play for Georgetown as a graduate student transfer so his family could watch him as often as they’d like. Then last week, the reins to the Hoyas’ offense dropped unexpectedly into his hands when sophomore point guard James Akinjo decided to transfer along with sophomore forward Josh LeBlanc.

The two transfers required Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing to do some on-court reconfiguring while he simultaneously dealt with off-court issues: a public records search early this month showed that a temporary restraining order had been granted in D.C. Superior Court against LeBlanc and current junior forward Galen Alexander following a complaint filed by a Georgetown student that included allegations of burglary, threats of bodily harm and verbal threats.

With the program under scrutiny and two key players gone, Allen’s ability to adjust on the fly may have made him exactly the point guard the Hoyas (6-3) need as they prepare to face archrival Syracuse (5-4) on Saturday in their first home game since Akinjo and LeBlanc left.

“He did have something that we needed, for a time like this,” Ewing said Wednesday when asked what he thought of Allen when he was recruiting the point guard during the offseason. “We didn't know if James was going to get hurt, we did need another point guard and I think that now that [Allen's] getting extended minutes, he's showing his worth.”

Though he is by nature a pass-first point guard — a predilection that suits his quiet demeanor — Allen can be a scoring presence, as well.

In two momentous wins over a pair of previously undefeated teams last week, the graduate student stepped into the starting role seamlessly. At Oklahoma State, he scored 15 points and dished five assists in 33 minutes. At SMU, he let others do the scoring, taking just three shots for two points but logging 10 assists while not committing a turnover.

Allen's teammates, who counted him as a crucial addition to the team even before the season began because of his NCAA tournament experience, praised him Wednesday for being a steady hand.

“Terrell, he’s definitely a vet,” sophomore guard Mac McClung said. “I’ve seen him play at UCF, and he always makes the right play. He’s one of the most solid point guards I’ve ever played with.”

While senior guard Jagan Mosely said Wednesday that the team was caught off guard by Akinjo and LeBlanc's decision to leave, Allen said it was no trouble recalibrating in the wake of the departures.

“I don’t think it matters if you’re a starting point guard or a backup point guard. I feel like you still have the same role when you go out there, control the team, lead the team as best you can, get other people involved and take the shots that you have,” Allen said. “ … It was an easy transition because a lot of people on the team like to move the ball and like to have fun out there, that’s something that I wanted to bring coming in, just to be able to have fun, be able to move the ball, let everybody get a share.”

Allen’s easygoing, on-court generosity spread throughout the team during last week’s road trip. Mosely said that’s how the native of Upper Marlboro, Md., is making his mark as a leader despite his soft-spoken nature and the fact that he’s new to the program.

“The last time I heard Terrell really speak up was halftime at the Mount St. Mary’s game,” Mosely said, speaking of the team’s season opener more than a month ago. “He doesn’t really need to be vocal, he’s more of a leader by example.”

Ewing has challenged Allen to assert himself more, both as a vocal leader in the locker room and when it comes to taking open shots in games. But he, Mosely and McClung also appreciate how Allen's pass-first mentality has helped spur ball movement in an offense that often sputtered earlier in the season.

The Hoyas compiled 26 assists at SMU, easily their season high, and 16 at Oklahoma State.

Ewing spoke after the Hoyas' last home game, a loss to UNC Greensboro, of needing to play selflessly. McClung said the two road games last week felt like they finally heard Ewing's message.

“I just think we’re playing — we stepped up, Coach talked to us about putting ‘we’ before ‘me,’ and I think we moved the ball a lot more and we kind of realized we’re not going to win games unless we play as a team and play together,” McClung said. “I think we played a lot more together the last two games, it’s a lot more fun. I feel like everybody was excited for each other.”

