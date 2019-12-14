Here’s what’s on the line, aside from bragging rights, when Army meets Navy on Saturday. The Black Knights (5-7) can salvage an underwhelming season by knocking off their foes from Annapolis. A win would also give them their fourth straight victory in the Army-Navy game, West Point’s longest winning streak since taking five straight from 1992 to 1996.

For No. 23 Navy (9-2, 7-1 American Athletic Conference), a win would give the Midshipmen their fifth 10-win season in program history and momentum headed into the Liberty Bowl against Kansas State. Plus, the winner earns the right to sing its alma mater second. Post columnist John Feinstein has something to say about that.

Expect more offense in this Army-Navy game than in years past. Navy is 16th in the country in yards per game with 464, an increase of more than 100 yards per game over 2018. That’s largely thanks to more consistency out of the quarterback position this season. Garret Lewis and Zach Abey were effective enough in 2018, but they were no Malcolm Perry, the future Marine, who’s thrown for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns and run for 1,500 yards with 19 touchdowns.

Army, which will also run the triple-option offense, has struggled as quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. was in and out of the lineup with injuries. He’s a full go on Saturday, but hasn’t had the best year, with five interceptions to four passing touchdowns, 706 rushing yards and seven rushing scores. Running backs Connor Slomka and Sandon McCoy have been the most active ball carriers, each averaging 4.5 yards per carry with 1,192 yards and 18 touchdowns between them.