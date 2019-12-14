Trump presides over anthem and coin toss
President Trump was greeted with applause as he walked onto the playing surface at Lincoln Financial Field for the national anthem. Before the ceremony, Trump greeted both teams in their respective locker rooms, according to a pool reporter. He visited Army first, where he shook players’ hands and wished each player good luck. He gave almost identical greetings in the Navy locker room. Trump presided over the coin toss at midfield wearing a red hat bearing the worlds “Keep America Great." Navy called tails and won the toss, electing to kick off to begin the game and receive to start the second half.
As Army and Navy prepare to take the field, CBS readied for the game with the words of former president John F. Kennedy, who served in the Navy, who was set to toss the coin at the 1963 Army-Navy game, but was killed mere weeks before the game.
“When you watch your contemporaries indulging the urge for material gain, comfort, and personal advancement, your choice will seem hard...Never forget, however, that the battle for freedom takes many forms.” – John F. Kennedy— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2019
What you need to know
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.
When: 3 p.m. Eastern.
TV: CBS.
Stream: CBS All-Access app, CBS Sports Live.
Line: Navy, -10½.
What’s at stake
Here’s what’s on the line, aside from bragging rights, when Army meets Navy on Saturday. The Black Knights (5-7) can salvage an underwhelming season by knocking off their foes from Annapolis. A win would also give them their fourth straight victory in the Army-Navy game, West Point’s longest winning streak since taking five straight from 1992 to 1996.
For No. 23 Navy (9-2, 7-1 American Athletic Conference), a win would give the Midshipmen their fifth 10-win season in program history and momentum headed into the Liberty Bowl against Kansas State. Plus, the winner earns the right to sing its alma mater second. Post columnist John Feinstein has something to say about that.
Expect more offense in this Army-Navy game than in years past. Navy is 16th in the country in yards per game with 464, an increase of more than 100 yards per game over 2018. That’s largely thanks to more consistency out of the quarterback position this season. Garret Lewis and Zach Abey were effective enough in 2018, but they were no Malcolm Perry, the future Marine, who’s thrown for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns and run for 1,500 yards with 19 touchdowns.
Army, which will also run the triple-option offense, has struggled as quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. was in and out of the lineup with injuries. He’s a full go on Saturday, but hasn’t had the best year, with five interceptions to four passing touchdowns, 706 rushing yards and seven rushing scores. Running backs Connor Slomka and Sandon McCoy have been the most active ball carriers, each averaging 4.5 yards per carry with 1,192 yards and 18 touchdowns between them.
