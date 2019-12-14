The Army and Navy football teams will meet for the 120th time on Saturday, with the Midshipmen seeking to engineer another momentum shift in this long-standing rivalry. Army won seven times in the 10 meetings from 1992 through 2001. Then Navy went on a 14-year winning streak, the longest for either side in the rivalry’s history. Army has since won three straight times — by a combined 12 points. The Midshipmen are heavy favorites this season, and a win would allow Navy’s seniors to go out on top, while making Coach Ken Niumatalolo the winningest coach in Army-Navy game history. “It’s the legacy of every team that’s come here. Maybe the first question you get is, ‘Did you guys beat Army,' ” senior center Ford Higgins said. Follow along for live updates.