“It is good,” Samsonov said. “I like it. I know it will be a competition. I like it, to play against a Russian goalie; it is interesting. I want to win for sure today. I will try.”

Samsonov has won his last two starts for the Capitals, with his last appearance Dec. 4 in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings. It was the team’s second game of a back-to-back on their week-long trip to California. Samsonov is tied for second in wins among rookie goaltenders. He has a 7-2-1 record through 10 games.

The Lightning’s Vasilevskiy, in his sixth NHL season, has a 13-8-1 record through 22 games.

“Yes, [I’ve watched] highlights the last few years, I like how he plays,” Samsonov said of Vasilevskiy. “He’s a really good goalie.”

Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said he wanted to get Samsonov involved in games a little more often, with this game against Tampa Bay (16-11-3), circled on the calendar for some time. Reirden called this game a “good challenge” for Samsonsov, seeing him go against a top-notch team after the Lightning faced Holtby in Washington on Nov. 29 in a 4-3 comeback overtime win. Dmitry Orlov scored the game-winner.

“We don’t really want him not playing for more than a week at a time,” Reirden said of Samsonov. “When we are in a situation like that, he hurts his game overall and you know the other thing, we don’t want to overplay Braden. Two difficult games this week where I thought in both games was able to give us a chance against Columbus and I thought he was excellent against Boston.”

Holtby had 33 saves in a 5-2 loss to Columbus earlier in the week, and had 30 saves in a 3-2 win over Boston on Wednesday that pitted the top two teams in the NHL.

With Samsonov in net Saturday, it is expected Holtby will get the start Monday against Columbus. The last time Holtby played in Columbus, he pitched a 4-0 shutout. Recording 28 saves, it was his second shutout of the season. Also in that game, Travis Boyd scored his first NHL goal. Boyd is not in the lineup Saturday against the Lightning.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Reirden joked when asked if knowing about Holtby’s shutout against Columbus had anything to do with the decision to start Samsonov on Saturday. “No, you do look at all of those things and that, at different times different guys play well in different buildings against different opponents or different things like that, but this was a game we had set for Sammy and looking forward to watching him.”

Capitals expected lines vs Lightning:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Siegenthaler-Gudas — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 14, 2019

