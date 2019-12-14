Richardson struggled in the Redskins offense the past two seasons and lamented he never found a true role. He finished with 28 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns and saw fewer opportunities as the team turned run-heavy under interim coach Bill Callahan.

Richardson, 27, signed a five-year, $40 million deal before the 2018 season but has ended each of the past two years on injured reserve. The team would save $2.5 million against the cap if he is released before June 1. Rookie Terry McLaurin has grown into the team’s top receiver with 46 catches for 703 yards and six touchdowns. The Redskins have seen potential in their other two rookies, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr., and may opt to grow their roles in 2020.

“Thinking about the business side, yeah, it’s challenging at times because so much is out of my control,” Richardson said earlier in the season.

Richardson was brought to Washington to add a speed element to former coach Jay Gruden’s scheme, but he never became that deep threat. Injuries limited Richardson to just seven games and 20 catches in 2018. The team has played seven quarterbacks the past two seasons and has turned to rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins down the stretch. The pass offense and scoring offense both rank last in the league.

Richardson is the second starter to be placed on IR this week. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan saw his season end Friday with a calf injury.

