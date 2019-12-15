“West Point is looking into the matter,” Lt. Col. Chris Ophardt told The Post in an email. “At this time, we do not know the intent of the cadets.”

Commander Alana Garas, a spokesperson for the Naval Academy, said in a statement to the Associated Press, “we are aware and will be looking into it.”

The gesture, which is open to interpretation, resembles the common one used to indicate “okay,” but with the hand pointing downward. In September, it was moved from a trolling gesture to a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League, which maintains a database of hate symbols. In doing so, the ADL was careful to note on its website that the gesture has multiple messages.

“The overwhelming usage of the ‘okay’ hand gesture today is still its traditional purpose as a gesture signifying assent or approval,” the ADL post reads. “As a result, someone who uses the symbol cannot be assumed to be using the symbol in either a trolling or, especially, white supremacist context unless other contextual evidence exists to support the contention. Since 2017, many people have been falsely accused of being racist or white supremacist for using the ‘okay’ gesture in its traditional and innocuous sense.”

It went on to say, “Because of the traditional meaning of the ‘okay’ hand gesture, as well as other usages unrelated to white supremacy, particular care must be taken not to jump to conclusions about the intent behind someone who has used the gesture.”

Last year, the U.S. Coast Guard reprimanded an officer who used a similar hand sign during a live MSNBC broadcast. The officer, with 23 years in uniform, was not identified by the Coast Guard, but received a letter of censure signed by Capt. John Reed, the head of Hurricane Florence response in Charleston, S.C. “While your actions may have seemed funny and playful to you, they clearly showed lack of maturity and inability to understand the gravity of the situation, namely the preparation and response to Hurricane Florence, a declared disaster,” Reed wrote in a letter the Coast Guard provided to Navy Times.

Navy won Saturday’s game, 31-7, behind the play of quarterback Malcolm Perry and snapped Army’s three-game winning streak in the series, which Navy leads 61-52-7.

