There was Vladimir Orlov, Aleksei Samsonsov and Evgeny Kuznetsov, all going back and forth in Russian as their sons did the same. There was Karel Vrana, giving out quick nods of hello, as his son, Jakub, routinely does. There was John Hathaway, the epitome of a gleeful, proud father watching from afar. There was Alan Dowd, who had still worn his son’s college hockey hat on the plane ride over for the start of the two-game road trip.

All and more made up — as Hathaway’s dad would proudly say during the intermission report in the Capitals’ 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning — the Capitals’ family; a melting pot of influences coming together to celebrate their sons.

“I just want to say that I know it is everybody’s dream as a kid to be in the NHL, everybody here,” John Hathaway said on the team cruise Thursday night as he addressed the entire Caps’ dads and player contingent. “I congratulate all of you because we all know how difficult that dream is.”

Every player had at least one dad or mentor on the Capitals’ annual excursion, except for captain Alex Ovechkin. T.J. Oshie brought his father-in-law, Dave, and Lars Eller brought his brother-in-law, Christian. Team personnel were also allowed to bring their fathers on the trip, taking part in the fun that brought over 30 extra bodies on the team’s trip to Tampa and Columbus on Monday.

“Some guys are very similar to their dads and some guys are extremely opposite,” Braden Holtby said. “Even just looks-wise you can see and immediately know whose dad it is and others you have a bit tougher time. It is interesting to see the background of where people grew up and that kind of thing you don’t always get to talk about.”

There are a couple newbies to the dads’ trip, including Radko Gudas’s father, Leo. Despite Gudas being in the league for eight years, his father had always been coaching professionally overseas so he could never make it when Gudas was in Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. This past year, Leo decided to coach a younger team, which would allow him to finally make his first dads’ trip. It was almost derailed when he was offered another professional coaching job, but he got them to delay the start date until after the holidays, all for Radko.

Ilya Samsonov’s father, Aleksei, is also experiencing his first dads’ trip with the rookie goaltender getting his first taste of the NHL this season. Saturday’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning was the first time Samsonov’s father saw his son play in an NHL game in person. The 22-year-old didn’t disappoint, recording 26 saves in a stellar performance that kept the league-leading Capitals rolling.

“I win this game for him,” the young Russian goaltender said postgame.

For some dads, the experience is still rather fresh, such as Greg Leipsic, who is on his third dad’s trip with a different team, since Brendan has hopped around the league in his career. He’s been a fan of the game for a while, now getting “pretty fired up” to go on the trip and meet multiple cornerstones in the room who he too, has watched from afar over the last decade.

“It’s pretty special, something pretty unique to our sport,” Holtby said of the trip. “Obviously for the most part, our dads have had a big part in our lives in hockey growing up, kind of the dog days in hockey so they can see where we’ve got to now. It is interesting to them and also a sense of pride when they come here.”

Overall, the dads’ trip had a bit of different feel this year than in years past. Instead of a rather strict agenda for the dads in each city, the team decided to have more one-on-one time with fathers and their sons. It gave the players more time to casually go out to dinner alone or in smaller groups. The biggest group event was the team cruise on Thursday, the first night of the trip.

“It is kind of special because Braden and I actually, in this stage of his life, don’t get a lot of time just him and I,” said Greg Holtby, who has been on at least six or seven dads’ trips. “There is usually a chance on this trip for it to be just him and me and he has a family at home and the grandkids are wonderful.”

For Anders Backstrom, he will be staying around with his wife to be with Nicklas and his family through the holidays, but thoroughly enjoys his alone time with his son.

“We don’t have so much time now,” Anders said. “Much more when he was younger and now he has his family and stuff like that. It is nice for him to meet him for three or four days and of course meet the other dads and hang around and have fun. It is very nice.”

He also enjoys seeing the growth of all the other players and their growing families, like the Ovechkins and the Holtbys. Their kids aren’t the only ones who have grown up together — the dads have too.

“Our kids have grown up and our grandkids, they don’t know what it is not being like this,” Greg Holtby said. “We have so much fun.”

