Ninety minutes and six goals were not enough to decide it. Neither were 20 hectic minutes of sudden-death extra time, leaving a penalty kick tiebreaker to settle it.

Both third-seeded Georgetown and No. 1 Virginia were perfect through six rounds, and in the seventh, after the Hoyas converted, freshman goalkeeper Tomas Romero stopped Axel Gunnarsson’s bid for a 7-6 edge after a 3-3 draw.

And with that breathtaking sequence, Georgetown won its first NCAA title and denied Virginia an eighth crown. It was the third NCAA trophy in Georgetown history; men’s basketball and women’s cross-country claimed the others.

In the highest-scoring final since 1980, each side had scored in the first 16 minutes and in the last 10 minutes of regulation.

College soccer is often criticized for blandness and uniformity. On this night, anyway, that complaint was blown to bits.

Georgetown has now been involved in two of the wildest matches in College Cup history: Seven years ago, the Hoyas defeated Maryland on penalty kicks in the semifinals after a 4-4 draw.

The Hoyas (20-1-3) finished the season on a 17-game unbeaten streak and stopped a 10-game winning run by the Cavaliers (21-2-1).

After pounding rain and difficult footing marred the semifinals, a sunny afternoon gave way to a cool, clear night.

Like Friday’s matches, the opportunities and the subsequent scoring began early. This game figured to take a while to get going; these were, after all, the top defensive teams in the country, having conceded a combined 21 goals in 46 games.

On top of that, championship matches are typically cautious and, with less than 48 hours of recovery, tired legs threatened to slow the pace.

Instead, the match got off to a crackling start.

The Cavaliers went ahead in the 10th minute. They targeted their powerful striker, Daryl Dike. Georgetown’s Rio Hope-Gund won the aerial battle, but his header sailed into Joe Bell’s path for a 25-yard one-timer that caromed off defender Daniel Wu’s leg and past Romero for his seventh goal of the season.

It has been quite a few weeks for Bell, a junior who made his New Zealand national team debut and was named a finalist for the Hermann Trophy, the sport’s top individual award.

The lead lasted six minutes, thanks to Virginia’s defensive confusion and Georgetown’s opportunism.

From the top of the penalty area, Zach Riviere lifted the ball deep into the box. Goalkeeper Colin Shutler, a first-team all-American, came off his line and, in anticipation of defender Bret Halsey making a play on it, stopped.

The ball came off Halsey’s hip and fell to Paul Rothrock for an easy finish and his fourth goal of the year.

Six minutes later, the Hoyas went ahead. Riviere served a long free kick into the penalty area. Virginia’s marking was poor. Hope-Gund’s no-look header set up his central defending partner, the freshman Wu, for a six-yard stab, the Cary native’s first collegiate goal.

The Cavaliers had allowed 10 goals in almost 2,106 minutes; they had given up two in the first 22 Sunday.

After intermission, Georgetown was superior in circulating the ball and defending both as a unit and individually.

The Cavaliers, however, withstood the pressure and evened the score in the 58th.

Irakoze Donasiyano supplied Daniel Steedman in the box. Initially, Steedman did not have a clear look. But by touching the ball away from Hope-Gund and into a pocket of space, he gave himself the opportunity to lash a low, 15-yarder beyond Romero’s reach and into the far corner for his third goal.

The Hoyas had conceded multiple goals once previously.

On even terms through 75 minutes, both teams found opportunities harder to come by. The Hoyas had done an effective job on Dike, a two-goal semifinal scorer whose strength and turning ability were Georgetown’s pregame points of emphasis.

At times, Dike dropped deeper in the formation to collect the ball and attempt to take on defenders. The Hoyas prevented him from creating havoc.

The Hoyas went back ahead in the 81st minute. A bad touch by Virginia reserve Aaron James allowed Ifunanyachi Achara to supply Derek Dodson in stride behind the defense. The assistant referee’s flag remained down — was he offside? — and the junior forward coolly placed a low shot into the left corner for his 11th goal.

Georgetown was on the verge, but in the 86th minute, Dike took advantage of a second opportunity in the six-yard box, smashing the ball into the roof of the net for his 10th.

Steedman’s free kick had been deflected to the far side. Gunnarsson lifted the ball to the back post. Foster McCune blocked Dike’s header, but the Virginia forward was unstoppable on the second try.

Twenty minutes of sudden-death extra time followed.

Romero made a fine save and, with time about to expire in the first 10-minute session, Jacob Montes fired a 28-yard free kick deep into the night — a few strides beyond the spot from which he scored a sensational equalizer against Washington in the quarterfinals.

There were more chances in the second session, despite player after player succumbing to leg cramps. One last chance, by Georgetown, zipped untouched through the box as time expired.

