“That’s god given,” Niumatalolo said. “There’s no drills, I wish I could do like a clinic, like him doing this and then us showing him some cone drills — that’s him. Either you have that or you don’t.”

AD

AD

Here are some of the most eye-catching numbers from Saturday:

304. Perry ran for a career-high 304 yards, making him the second player in program history to rush for 300 yards and the first to do so against an FBS opponent — Shun White ran for 348 yards against Towson in 2008. Perry’s previous career-high for a single game was against SMU in 2017, when he ran for 282 yards. The senior’s 304 yards is also a single-game rushing record for an Army-Navy game.

2,831. Perry set a new record Saturday for most yards of total offense in a single season for a Navy player. The senior has 2,831 yards of total offense (and counting), which surpassed Will Worth's record of 2,595.

AD

1,804. No surprise considering the previous statistic, but Perry also holds Navy’s single-season rushing yards record with 1,804 yards. He broke Hall of Fame fullback Napoleon McCallum’s record set in 1983.

AD

10. Perry’s 10 games in which he’s rushed for 100 yards or more this season are the most in a single season by any Navy player in history. He has 20 career 100-yard rushing games, which are the second most in program history behind Keenan Reynolds. He also has nine consecutive 100-yard rushing games, which is a program record.

606. In the three Army-Navy games in which he's played, Perry has rushed for 606 total yards. That makes him the all-time leading career rusher in Army-Navy history.

AD

4,000. Perry is just the third player in Navy history to break the 4,000-yard career rushing mark. He joins Reynolds (4,559 yards, 2012-15) and McCallum (4,179 yards, 1981-85).

Read more on college football:

AD