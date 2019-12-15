

Deshaun Watson is trying to lead the Texans to another division title. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

There are four divisional games included in Sunday’s NFL slate. Two promise to be rather drab affairs: The 6-7 Eagles visit the Redskins, with the former trying to stay in the league’s most depressing divisional race and the latter trying to give a beaten-down Washington fan base just its second home win of the season. The Broncos visit the Chiefs in the same 1 p.m. time slot, and while the 5-8 Broncos technically remain alive in the playoff hunt, they seem destined to miss the postseason for a fourth straight year.

But the other two divisional contests have serious stakes on both sides. The Bears play at their longtime NFC North rivals the Packers, with Chicago clinging to faint playoff hopes and Green Bay trying to continue its march toward a division title and a first-round bye. (The Packers won at Chicago, 10-3, to open the season.)

And the game of the day is perhaps the AFC showdown between the 8-5 Houston Texans and the 8-5 Tennessee Titans. They’ll play twice in the season’s final three weeks, and a sweep by either team would be enough to guarantee a division crown. The Texans have won the AFC South five of the last nine years. The Titans haven’t won it since 2008, four head coaches ago.

All times Eastern.

1 Patriots at Bengals CBS 1 Buccaneers at Lions Fox 1 Texans at Titans CBS 1 Broncos at Chiefs CBS 1 Dolphins at Giants CBS 1 Eagles at Redskins Fox 1 Seahawks at Panthers Fox 1 Bears at Packers Fox 4:05 Vikings at Chargers CBS 4:05 Jaguars at Raiders CBS 4:05 Browns at Cardinals CBS 4:25 Rams at Cowboys Fox 4:25 Falcons at 49ers Fox 8:20 Bills at Steelers NBC

The early shift

Patriots (10-3) at Bengals (1-12), 1, CBS

You’ve heard this one before. After a 23-16 loss to the Chiefs and with questions swirling about Tom Brady’s future, the Patriots again are “on to Cincinnati,” where they’ll face a Cincinnati team that is in full-blown “Burrow for Joe Burrow” mode. You’ve also heard this one before: New England was caught up in a video scandal last week. The Patriots admitted they violated NFL policy by shooting video of the Bengals’ sideline, though if they need help against the 1-12 Bengals they have bigger problems.

Buccaneers (6-7) at Lions (3-9-1), 1, Fox

Detroit has lost six straight and nine of its past 10, and the only uncertainty remaining with the Lions is whether they will fire Coach Matt Patricia. The former New England defensive coordinator is now 9-19-1 as a head coach, and the Lions rank 29th in total defense after finishing 10th last season. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has shown some fight, winning four of its past five and averaging nearly 30 points per game in that span. The Bucs’ third-ranked offense will be without injured WR Mike Evans, though.

Texans (8-5) at Titans (8-5), 1, CBS

With every game, it looks as if the pesky Titans are moving farther away from Marcus Mariota and closer to a future with Ryan Tannehill. In a 42-21 victory over the fading Raiders, Tannehill completed 21 of 27 passes for 391 yards and three touchdowns and the Titans, 6-1 since Tannehill took over, won for the fourth straight time. The Texans come into this AFC South battle reeling after an ugly home loss to the Broncos.

Broncos (5-8) at Chiefs (9-4), 1, CBS

Kansas City clinched its fourth straight AFC West title last week, and the Chiefs’ dominance in their division doesn’t end there. They have won eight straight games against Denver and are 23-2 in their past 25 games against divisional opponents. The Broncos may have finally found a quarterback in rookie Drew Lock, who passed for 309 yards in his second career start.

Dolphins (3-10) at Giants (2-11), 1, CBS

Who knew that the Jets would have a better record than the Giants, even after getting stomped by the Ravens on Thursday night? Well, here we are, with New York coming off an overtime loss to Philadelphia on Monday and once again starting Eli Manning at quarterback

Eagles (6-7) at Redskins (3-10), 1, Fox

Welcome to the NFL’s glamour division. The Redskins have been put out of everyone’s misery with last week’s mathematical elimination from the NFC East playoff “race.” The Eagles, though, remain tied for the division lead with the Cowboys with three games left. The Eagles are desperately thin at the receiver position, having put Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve this week. They promoted former Redskins receiver Robert Davis from the practice squad.

Seahawks (10-3) at Panthers (5-8), 1, Fox

Carolina has lost five straight and has looked increasingly sloppy while doing so. The Panthers have 13 giveaways during their skid and only one takeaway. The Seahawks, meanwhile, can clinch a playoff berth for the seventh time in eight seasons with a win at Carolina and (in the least complicated scenarios) a loss by the Rams or Vikings.

Bears (7-6) at Packers (10-3), 1, Fox

The Packers squeaked past the Bears, 10-3, in the Thursday night NFL season opener and might have preferred their division rematch to have happened a few weeks back, when the Bears were struggling. Instead, they’ll face a team that has won three games in a row, is rested after beating the Cowboys on Dec. 5 and needs a win to salvage their season.

Late games

Vikings (9-4) at Chargers (5-8), 4:05, CBS

Minnesota has a huge game coming up in Week 16 against Green Bay, but the Vikings can’t afford to look past the Chargers. Los Angeles is coming off its best game of the season, albeit against the horrendous Jaguars, and all eight of its losses have come by seven points or fewer. Even at 5-8, the Chargers have a plus-38 point differential.

Jaguars (4-9) at Raiders (6-7), 4:05, CBS

This is the final scheduled game in Oakland before the Raiders move to Las Vegas next season, so things could get interesting at the Coliseum near the end. Both of these teams have been a mess in recent weeks, with only a historic spiral by the Jaguars outdoing the Raiders’ incompetence. Oakland has been outscored 116-33 in its past three games, but Jacksonville is the first team since Tampa Bay in 1986 to lose five straight games in a single season by at least 17 points.

Browns (6-7) at Cardinals (3-9-1), 4:05, CBS

If nothing else, the presence of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray make this game compelling-ish. And so does whatever inside information Mayfield will share after the game about Odell Beckham Jr. and the team.

Rams (8-5) at Cowboys (6-7), 4:25, Fox

The Cowboys, losers of three in a row, would be in full-blown crisis mode were it not for their good fortune of playing in the NFC East. They still control their own fate, and could be hosting a playoff game next month. The Rams have scored 62 points over the past two weeks to get back on track after a humbling home loss to the Ravens.

Falcons (4-9) at 49ers (11-2), 4:25, Fox

The Niners made a case for being the NFL’s best team in what was, to this point of the season, the game of the year, a wild 48-46 victory over the Saints. San Francisco is in the playoffs with a win, although the Niners could clinch a berth even without that and have far grander goals than just a playoff spot.

The night game

Bills (9-4) at Steelers, 8:20, NBC

Buffalo was flexed into its first Sunday night game since 2007, and it can achieve two more rare occurrences with a victory in Pittsburgh. The Bills can clinch their second playoff appearance of this century with a win, and they can secure their first 10-win season since 1999. The Steelers, who are making their third Sunday night appearance of the season, have won the past six meetings between the teams, and they will move ahead of Buffalo and into the top wild-card spot in the AFC with a win.

