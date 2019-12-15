Both teams look a lot different than they did when Philadelphia held off Washington, 32-27, in a Week 1 shootout at Lincoln Financial Field. For starters, rookie Dwayne Haskins has since replaced Case Keenum as the Redskins’ No. 1 QB, and running back Adrian Peterson, who was a healthy scratch in that meeting, is Washington’s featured back after Derrius Guice was placed on injured reserve. Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz lost another one of his favorite targets: Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. Fellow wideout DeSean Jackson, who had two long touchdown catches against the Redskins in Week 1, is also on injured reserve.

Limited by a sore ankle, Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Packers, as Washington had its modest two-game winning streak snapped at Lambeau Field. Peterson led Washington’s rushing attack with 76 yards and a touchdown, and enters Sunday’s game 282 yards shy of his ninth 1,000-yard rushing season. Washington will be without linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who was placed on IR, and wide receivers Trey Quinn and Paul Richardson Jr.

Philadelphia’s win over the Giants ended a three-game losing streak that put their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. With three games remaining in the regular season, the Eagles are tied with the Cowboys atop the NFC East. A year ago, the Eagles clinched a playoff spot with a Week 17 win at FedEx Field before a pro-Philadelphia crowd that chanted “E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!” throughout the concourse after a Nick Foles-led 24-0 win.

The big question for Dwayne Haskins: What can a QB learn from a tough rookie year? Haskins has three touchdowns and seven interceptions while being sacked 26 times in seven games, but for quarterbacks, year one in the NFL is never about the stats. (Read more)

They grew up rooting for the Redskins. Now they’re cheering for the Ravens. A small but seemingly growing contingent of fans of the burgundy and gold are switching allegiances to the AFC team up north. (Read more)

