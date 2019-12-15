The Eagles accomplished the first assignment and made progress on the second. They scored 13 points in the game’s final 26 seconds to defeat the Redskins, 37-27, at FedEx Field, retaining at least a share of first place heading into their NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys next weekend in Philadelphia.

Perhaps this unsightly division race won’t produce the third NFL division winner with a losing record in a 16-game season after all. The Eagles, at 7-7 after their second straight win, took a half-game lead over the Cowboys, pending Dallas’s result later Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys hold a tiebreaker advantage after beating the Eagles in their first meeting this season in October. The stakes will be high for the rematch next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I feel like we’re hitting our stride at the right time,” Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said. “But obviously there’s no bigger game than this week. … Everything’s in front of us. It’s a huge game. It could be for the division.”

Against the Redskins, the Eagles squandered leads of 3-0, 10-7, 17-14 and 24-21 but persevered before a crowd that included many Philadelphia fans. Quarterback Carson Wentz’s third touchdown pass of the day, a four-yarder to wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. with 26 seconds remaining, gave the Eagles the lead, and linebacker Nigel Bradham returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown as time expired.

The Eagles overcame a 261-yard, two-touchdown passing performance by Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“I think where we were just a couple weeks ago, we understood as a team we kind of dug ourselves into a hole,” Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said. “We knew what was in front of us. Every week was a playoff-type game. I mean, it was a must-win game. … We dealt ourselves this situation. So I don’t think it’s going to take much motivation this week. Our guys are excited to get through this game and this win.”

Wentz completed 30 of 43 passes for 266 yards. Rookie running back Miles Sanders ran for 122 yards and a touchdown and had a touchdown catch.

“The team’s resilient,” Wentz said. “We realized our backs are against the wall, just like last week. It’s do or die right now, make or break, and guys stepped up and kept making plays. And through the good, the bad and the ugly, guys just kept believing.”

The Eagles were decidedly shorthanded. Right tackle Lane Johnson, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, running back Jordan Howard and defensive end Derek Barnett were on the inactive list. The team announced Friday that wideout Alshon Jeffery would undergo surgery for his season-ending foot injury. Wideout DeSean Jackson and running backs Darren Sproles and Corey Clement have been on injured reserve for weeks.

Still, the Eagles were playing for first place, and the Redskins were playing for little more than their dignity and next season’s jobs. Yet Haskins and the Redskins looked perfectly competent on their way to a 14-10 halftime lead. Haskins connected on 12 of 17 first-half passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard strike to wide receiver Terry McLaurin, a fellow rookie, as their former college coach at Ohio State, Urban Meyer, looked on from a suite.

Wentz seemed to restore order in the third quarter with a superb throw for a 15-yard touchdown to Sanders. Wentz moved to his right out of the pocket and somehow zipped a throw past two Redskins defenders to Sanders, who made a tumbling catch in the back corner of the end zone. But the Philadelphia defense again surrendered the lead, permitting a 10-yard touchdown run by Redskins tailback Adrian Peterson on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Sanders put the Eagles back in business with a 56-yard run, and Wentz threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Ertz. The Redskins drew even on a field goal and converted a fumble lost by Wentz into another field goal for a 27-24 lead. But the Eagles had the answers at the end.

“It doesn’t matter how we start,” Ertz said. “We’ve just got to find a way — find a way to finish, find a way to be successful. And that’s what we’ve been doing.”

