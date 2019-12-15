Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin is working wonders this season. He’ll try to continue that Sunday night in Pittsburgh when the Steelers face the Bills in a game with major playoff implications for both teams.

When Sunday’s play began, the Bills and Steelers held the two wild-card spots in the AFC. The Bills, who enter the game with a record of 9-4, can clinch a postseason berth with a victory. It would be their second playoff appearance in three years — and only their second since the 1999 season.

The Steelers enter on a three-game winning streak that has upped their record to 8-5. The fact that they’re in playoff contention is a testament to the remarkable job being done by Tomlin.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was traded in the offseason. Tailback Le’Veon Bell exited in free agency. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was lost to a season-ending elbow injury.

Tomlin has won games this season with Mason Rudolph at quarterback. Now he’s winning games with undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges at quarterback. He’s winning games not only minus Bell and Brown. He’s been winning games without their replacements, tailback James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Conner is expected to return to the lineup against the Bills after missing three games with a shoulder injury. But Smith-Schuster will miss a fourth straight game after aggravating his knee injury Thursday on the practice field. The Steelers again will rely on James Washington and Diontae Johnson at wideout.