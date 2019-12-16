And this season, he’s seen a strong progression.

“The confidence thing is huge,” Boyd said. “Throughout the games I have played this year, I feel like my confidence has grown drastically and the big thing is trying to keep that confidence when now I haven’t played in you know, 9-10 days since the last game I played in.”

With the Capitals on their annual dads’ trip, Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said it was important for him to play everyone, so Boyd would be inserted into the lineup. Boyd will replace Nic Dowd as the team’s fourth-line center. Reirden reiterated he’s been happy with the production from the fourth line, but thought it was the “right thing to do” in terms of how the organization treats its players and its approach to the dads’ trip.

“Travis’s offensive numbers and opportunities that he gets speaks for themselves and brings a little bit different element to that line and even in-game we will switch that a little bit,” Reirden said.

Through 16 games, Boyd has two goals and six assists. Boyd scored a goal in the last game he played — Dec. 6 against Anaheim. The upward trajectory of Boyd over Chandler Stephenson this season forced the Capitals to trade Stephenson to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick in early December. With the Capitals’ tight salary-cap, Boyd’s low $800,000 cap hit was also a positive.

Being chosen over Stephenson, Boyd’s place is still the extra in the Capitals’ lineup, but he is still the next player up who can play at either center or wing.

“Yeah I think, a big thing for me this year is I still haven’t played a full rookie season yet,” Boyd said. “I haven’t even gotten to 82 career games yet so I think this year the big difference for me has been being more comfortable, playing at this level, more comfortable playing with our systems and adjusting to the speed. It is the best players in the world, it’s going to take 50, 60, 70 games until you feel like you are getting the hang of it and I feel like I am getting the hang of it this year.”

The last time the Capitals and Blue Jackets met was a week ago at Capital One Arena. It was the first time the Capitals had their full lineup this season. However, the Capitals were unable overcome self-inflicted errors and fell 5-2 to a gritty, desperate Columbus team. Monday, with the Blue Jackets down four players, Washington will be facing a slightly different team, and one that has lost back-to-back games in overtime. The league-leading Capitals are coming off two wins against Boston and Tampa Bay.

Washington has good recent luck in Columbus, with goaltender Braden Holtby’s last start in Columbus a 4-0 shutout victory. Recording 28 saves, it was his second shutout of that season. Also in that game, Boyd scored his first NHL goal. Holtby will start Monday in Columbus.

Capitals expected lines vs Blue Jackets:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Boyd-Hathaway



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Siegenthaler-Gudas



Holtby — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 16, 2019

