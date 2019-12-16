According to one report filed Nov. 4, a man showed the complainant “his erect clothed penis” on Sept. 9. The location of the alleged incident, a residence where multiple Georgetown students live, corresponds with the address given on the temporary restraining order.

The second report, also filed Nov. 4, listed two offenses that allegedly took place at the same address: burglary and threats to do bodily harm. According to that report, three men stole a Nikon camera and lens, two PlayStation controllers and a pair of shoes. The report states that the men entered the home and took the items. The victim then confronted the suspect on a FaceTime call, and the suspect, according to the report, “made verbal threats … and stated, ‘If you tell anyone we’ll send people after you.’”

Neither Alexander nor LeBlanc immediately responded to requests for comment.

Alexander announced his intention to transfer from Georgetown on Friday, the same day freshman forward Myron Gardner announced his intention to transfer. In his announcement, which was posted on Twitter, Alexander criticized the university for what he called unfair treatment.

The school previously announced that LeBlanc and sophomore point guard James Akinjo were transferring as well.

Following the school’s Dec. 2 announcement about LeBlanc and Akinjo, a public records search found that a temporary restraining order had been granted in D.C. Superior Court against LeBlanc and Alexander following a complaint filed Nov. 5 alleging burglary and threats of bodily harm.

A second complaint, filed against LeBlanc, Alexander and Gardner on Nov. 12, was mutually resolved Dec. 9 without the admission of or finding of guilt. The complaint included allegations of sexual harassment and assault and was resolved when Gardner, Alexander and LeBlanc agreed to stay at least 50 feet away from the complainant under a civil protection order, according to court documents.

The Nov. 5 complaint has not been resolved.

Neither of the complaints mentioned Akinjo. The temporary restraining order that cited the two police reports did not mention Gardner.

Another public records search conducted by The Washington Post on Monday found that Alexander filed a complaint of false allegations Friday in D.C. Superior Court. Alexander is requesting a restraining order against one of his complainants, and a hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

