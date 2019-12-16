But was it really a shock? The 49ers had deactivating three starters on defense before the game, and placed two offensive pass-catchers on injured reserve. They were vulnerable.

Can they bounce back to reclaim their spot atop the conference? That’s the first of our eight big questions for the final two weeks of the 2019 NFL regular season.

AD

Did last week’s Game of the Year damage the Niners?

San Francisco came out on top of the New Orleans Saints, 48-46, last week in a bruising battle. We’ll have to watch Monday to see how the Saints emerged from that game, but it was clear in Sunday’s loss that San Francisco was affected. Minus Richard Sherman, Falcons star wide receiver Jones was targeted 20 times and caught 13 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Without two 49ers starters on the defensive line, Atlanta QB Matt Ryan was only sacked two times.

AD

The defensive injuries could be a problem for the Niners next week against the Rams, which is a must-win game for them along with a Week 17 visit to the Seattle Seahawks — the current owners of the No. 1 seed. If they win those two games, however, they can retake the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

AD

Watch the Saints’ defense on Monday night. They lost a pair of former first-round picks from their defensive line — Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins — in the loss to San Francisco. The defense is a concern heading into the playoffs.

Can the Patriots go to the Super Bowl even without home-field advantage?

Because he only has Julian Edelman and James White as legitimate threats in the passing offense, Tom Brady’s numbers are historically low. His 60.1 completion percentage is the lowest in his career. His 6.5 yards per attempt is his second-lowest since he became a starter in 2001. From Week 9 to Week 14, the Brady-led offense averaged only 19.6 points a game. Even in Sunday’s 34-13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Brady completed only 51.7 of his throws, for 128 yards.

AD

AD

That’s a big concern entering Saturday’s pivotal game against the Buffalo Bills. But if they find a way to win that one, they’ll be a win over the Miami Dolphins from a 13-3 record and the No. 2 seed in the AFC. That means a bye week for Bill Belichick to prepare for their divisional round home game, ahead of a possible AFC championship game matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Bottom line: You can’t rule the Patriots out. They have their best defense in more than a decade.

Could the NFL lose up to four big-name quarterbacks this offseason?

It’s possible — and even if they don’t retire, they could be on the move to different teams.

There are more rumblings than ever that the Patriots could move on from Brady, or that he could choose to go elsewhere. While that sounds outrageous, it’s becoming possible. Eli Manning may have played his last home game as a New York Giant with his 36-26 win over Miami. The Los Angeles Chargers may move on from Philip Rivers because of how he’s shown his age over the past month. Could Drew Brees be in his last year in New Orleans? All four are free agents next year.

AD

AD

Could the Lions’ Matt Patricia and Browns’ Freddie Kitchens both be back next year?

As of now, it’s possible. The NFL Network reported over the weekend that Cleveland won’t fire Kitchens after just one season, but Sunday’s 38-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — during which wide receiver Jarvis Landry shouted at Kitchens for not getting him the ball enough — couldn’t have helped. They’re 6-8 after entering the season with Super Bowl expectations.

Patricia is arguably in a worse place. His Detroit defense was once again horrible in the 38-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At one point early in the game he held a team meeting of the entire defense to challenge defenders to play better. The Lions are 3-9-1. Not good.

AD

Will the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs?

It comes down to next week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Finally, the Cowboys looked like a team that has 15 players on the roster who have been to the Pro Bowl in Sunday’s domination of the Rams, 44-21. Rams Coach Sean McVay said the Cowboys’ defense was physical with L.A.’s receivers.

AD

The Eagles don’t have much at wide receiver. In fact, Carson Wentz is probably working with the weakest wide receiver group in the NFL. With that being the case, the Cowboys should be able to hold the Eagles under 20 points. It will then come down to the offense getting the running game going against the Eagles’ defense.

AD

Which non-playoff team has the most reason for optimism?

It could be the Bucs, as Bruce Arians has established himself as the second most successful among new coaches this year, behind only Matt LaFleur of the 11-3 Packers.

He has the Bucs at 7-7 following a four-game winning streak, even with Jameis Winston still being a turnover machine — he could be the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions — and their best-in-the-NFL receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been sidelined by hamstring injuries.

AD

The offense has been scoring more than 28 points per game, and Arians may decide to keep Winston, who is eligible for free agency after the season. There’s no way they’ll let pass rusher Shaq Barrett leave in free agency. This has been an impressive turnaround.

AD

Can the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers and win the division?

Oddsmakers are betting on the Vikings to win next week’s home game against Green Bay, despite their 0-3 record against teams with winning records. But even if that happens, the Packers would then only need to beat the Lions in Week 17 to claim the NFC North title and, depending upon how the Saints finish the year, a first-round bye.

Aaron Rodgers said after Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears that maybe the Packers don’t look like an 11-3 teams, but he likes what he sees. He certainly gives his team an advantage over Kirk Cousins at quarterback, even though Cousins has been playing well. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook’s shoulder injury could loom large.

AD

AD

Is there any chance the Titans could edge the Texans in the AFC South?

They’re in a tough spot after Sunday’s 24-21 loss, which snapped a four-game winning streak. The result isn’t surprising, given that Deshaun Watson is a better quarterback than Ryan Tannehill, even though Tannehill is worth a contract extension from the Titans. He didn’t panic when the Texans went ahead, 14-0, throwing for 279 yards and keeping them in a position to stay with the Texans.

The two teams meet in the season-finale in Houston, but the Texans could wrap things up by then by beating the red-hot Bucs on Saturday.

Around the NFL

— The Seahawks were down as many as six defensive starters because of injuries by the end of their 30-24 win over Carolina. Defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah, linebacker Mychal Kendrick and cornerback Shaquille Griffin were inactive because of injuries. Free safety Quandre Diggs suffered an ankle injury and left the stadium in a walking boot. Linebacker Bobby Wagner injured an ankle but said he should be okay to play next week.

AD

Still, there were positives for Seattle, and not just San Francisco’s loss that temporarily moved the Seahawks to the No. 1 seed. After a few rough weeks, Tyler Lockett played like a No. 1 wide receiver, making some incredible catches. The Seahawks overpowered the Panthers with their running attack. They finished their road schedule with a 7-1 record, best in franchise history.

— What an ugly ending for the Raiders in their final game in Oakland. They blew the game down the stretch to the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing 20-16. Fans booed quarterback David Carr and the bad ending caused fans to throw nachos and other things onto the field. The Raiders are now on a four-game losing streak.

— NBC made an interesting decision for the Week 16 Sunday night game. NBC notified the NFL it was considering flexing next week’s Tennessee-New Orleans game into the prime-time spot. But then the Titans lost to the Texans, so the network opted to stay with the Kansas City-Chicago game even though the Bears were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday. The thinking apparently is that Patrick Mahomes can draw a better rating than the Saints and Titans.

AD

— The Bills clinched their second trip to the playoffs in three years under Sean McDermott. The Steelers simply couldn’t muster enough offense in their 17-10 loss to Buffalo at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh ran just 15 times and passed 38, which probably is not the right equation under new starter Devlin Hodges, an undrafted rookie.

The Steelers can still get the final wild-card spot because they have an edge over the Titans, but it won’t mean much unless they can do more on offense.