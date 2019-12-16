But Tampa Bay is 4-1 in those games.

Winston put up his gaudy total Sunday without star wideout Mike Evans, who has an injured hamstring. Backup wide receiver Scotty Miller had to leave the game after he aggravated his own hamstring in the first quarter. Chris Godwin, who’s having a breakout year, also suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter, one that “doesn’t look good,” Coach Bruce Arians said (Godwin is expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Texans). Winston also didn’t have veteran left tackle Donovan Smith protecting him, as a knee injury forced him to miss a game for the first time in five seasons.

Oh, and Winston has a broken thumb on his throwing hand. He wasn’t able to grip a football until Friday.

All of this is to say the Bucs will have a complex decision to make on Winston, who’s in the last year of his rookie deal and will be a free agent after the season unless Tampa Bay applies the franchise tag on him, paying him between $25 million and $27 million for a one-year deal.

“I hope I helped myself,” Winston said after Sunday’s game, “because I definitely want to be here in Tampa."

Said Coach Bruce Arians: “I thought he was fantastic. Just give them one [interception] and let’s go play and let’s win the game. That first quarter was lights-out. Every ball was on the money. I can’t say enough about him."

Winston leads the NFL in passing yards — he has 239 more than Dallas’s Dak Prescott — and is second in touchdown passes behind Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. But his 87.9 passer rating puts him at just 37th, and no quarterback has more interceptions over the past four seasons than Winston. What possibly could be the market for such a confounding player?

Further clouding matters is that Tampa Bay ideally also would like to retain linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who has tied Warren Sapp’s franchise single-season record with 16.5 sacks. The Bucs are playing him only $4 million this season after signing him to a one-year deal in the offseason. That price tag is going to skyrocket, and Arians said Barrett “ain’t going anywhere” after the game.

“I like that,” Barrett said. “I think I’ll be here for sure. I like it here. They like me here. I don’t want to go nowhere, man."

