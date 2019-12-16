“Recruiting is something that I feel really confident that we’ll have the ability to do,” Locksley said as the season neared its end. “We’ve got a great product to sell.”

AD

AD

The Terps (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten) had a disappointing season with their only conference victory coming against Rutgers. Locksley nonetheless referenced the competitiveness of the Big Ten and Maryland’s new football facilities still under construction as features that will attract prospective players.

Locksley has deep ties to the area, and one of his primary qualifications for this job was how he seemed poised to keep Maryland competitive on the recruiting front. But even after a recent influx of commitments, the 24-member class of 2020 ranks 10th in the Big Ten and 35th in the nation, according to 247Sports.

With the departures of more than a dozen players, the Terps have an excess of scholarship spots to offer this cycle. The decisions of those who left were mostly mutual between the players and the staff as Maryland hopes to rebuild the roster with players who they feel will help them elevate the program. None of the players who have opted to transfer thus far provided significant contributions this season, but the Terps lost two of their best players, running backs Anthony McFarland Jr. and Javon Leake, to the NFL draft.

AD

AD

No staff changes have been made; Locksley previously said he would evaluate his assistants during these first few weeks of December. It would be unwise on Maryland’s part for any changes to come before the early signing period.

Because Locksley was still the head coach at Maryland on the day after the 2019 season ended, his contract was automatically extended through the 2024 season, which would be his sixth year at the helm. Locksley called this season “year zero,” a phrase frequently used around college football to describe situations where a new staff might need time to show meaningful progress.

“We are going to be a program that’s fully developmental,” Locksley said. “Our players have to come in and we have to have the ability to develop them within our system and our program. Based on my experience and where I’ve been the past three years [at Alabama], with the structure and how we’ve organized things, it’s proven.”

AD

AD

The Terps’ 2019 offense ranked 10th in scoring in the 14-team Big Ten, averaging 25.3 points per game. After the season began with a 79-0 win over Howard and then a 63-20 win over Syracuse, the offense sputtered, averaging 16.1 points. In conference play, Maryland only twice scored more than 20 points. Maryland’s defense allowed 449.2 yards per game, worst in the Big Ten program, and ranked 13th in scoring defense, giving up 34.7 points per game.

Despite stepping into a program that had been rocked by the 2018 death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and the ensuing turmoil, Locksley inherited a roster with some young talent, particularly at running back and receiver. Maryland still took a step backward in 2019 and now has more holes to fill if the team wants to avoid another lackluster season.

Even with the discouraging season at Maryland, recruits say they have maintained their commitment to Locksley and his vision.

AD

AD

“I feel like the theme of this year was just growing pains,” said linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, the only four-star player so far committed to the 2020 recruiting class. He cited injuries and a handful of freshmen playing but added, “I feel like next year it will all come together.”

Bolstering the running backs room became necessary this offseason once McFarland and Leake announced their decisions to forgo their remaining eligibility at Maryland. Kyjuan Herndon, a three-star recruit from Florida, committed to Maryland this month, joining fellow running backs Peny Boone and Ebony Jackson in the signing class.

Four junior college players have announced their commitment to Maryland from Independence Community College, a school in Kansas featured in the Netflix series “Last Chance U.” Locksley has looked toward these older players to bolster his thin offensive and defensive lines. This month, defensive linemen Ami Finau and Mosiah Nasili-Kite committed to Maryland, along with offensive lineman Johari Branch, another Independence product. (Linebacker TJ Kautai is the fourth player from the school who plans to join the Terps.)

AD

AD

“For us building [depth on the offensive and defensive lines], obviously we’ll have to utilize our transfer portal, JUCOs, experienced players to try to fix it a little quicker,” Locksley said in November. “Because we find out in this day and age of coaching, you need to try to get it done now.”

This signing class will be “O-line- and D-line-heavy,” Locksley said. The staff also gained pledges from high school offensive linemen Delmar Glaze, Zach Perkins and Khristopher Love in recent days. Maryland graduated two starters on the offensive line, Ellis McKennie and Sean Christie, while Terrance Davis will return for his final season after redshirting 2019.

Progress next season will also depend upon the development of players already in the program. Locksley cited as an example redshirt freshman left tackle Jaelyn Duncan, whom the coach said he has seen “improve tenfold” from the beginning of the season. There are talented receivers who will return, such as Jeshaun Jones after missing this past season with a torn ACL, and Dontay Demus Jr., this season’s leading receiver. The freshmen who stepped into meaningful roles on defense — Nick Cross, Lavonte Gater and Deonte Banks — now have a year of experience. Everyone on the roster has spent a season learning the new systems and standards in place at Maryland.

AD

AD

“We want to make sure we all stick together and … make sure everybody on the team has that same mind-set that we want to be a great football team here,” sophomore tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo said. “We know we’re the young guys, so we’re the ones who are going to be here for a while. We’re going to be the ones that can change the way the program is going."

Read more:

AD