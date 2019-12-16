Saints take early lead on FG
The Saints took an early lead on a 33-yard field goal by kicker Wil Lutz. Coach Sean Payton opted against a fourth-and-two try from the Indianapolis 15-yard line. The Saints moved only 18 yards after a deflected punt. It has been a shaky start for the Colts. Jacoby Brissett missed a wide-open receiver on a third-down pass. A good punt that was downed deep in New Orleans territory was nullified by a holding penalty, leading to the deflected punt on the do-over. (Saints 3, Colts 0 with 7:28 left in the 1st quarter)
Brees needs two TD passes to tie Manning’s NFL record
It could be a record-setting night for Drew Brees. It presumably will be a productive evening for Brees, wide receiver Michael Thomas and the Saints as they face the Colts on Monday at the Superdome.
Brees begins the night with 537 career touchdown passes. That puts him two behind Peyton Manning and one behind Tom Brady for the NFL’s career lead. It’s a record that still could exchange hands between Brees and Brady. But Brees gets his chance Monday to become the first of the two to put Manning in the rearview mirror.
The Saints have a record of 10-3 and are coming off their 48-46 defeat to the 49ers eight days ago in what has probably been the best game of the NFL season so far. New Orleans already has clinched the NFC South title, but must keep pace with the Seahawks, Packers and Niners in the competition for playoff seeding atop the NFC.
Brees’s favorite target, Thomas, leads the NFL with 121 catches and 1,424 receiving yards. He is 22 catches from Marvin Harrison’s single-season league record of 143, set for the Colts in 2002.
The Colts have a record of 6-7 and are on a three-game losing streak. They are out of realistic playoff contention in the AFC and can be officially eliminated with a defeat Monday. Coach Frank Reich and quarterback Jacoby Brissett held things together for the Colts for much of the season after the stunning retirement of Andrew Luck during the preseason. But reality has set in recently for the Colts without their franchise quarterback, and even finishing at .500 could be an elusive goal at this point.
How to watch Colts at Saints
When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans
TV: ESPN
Streaming: Yahoo Sports
More reading: