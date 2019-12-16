It could be a record-setting night for Drew Brees. It presumably will be a productive evening for Brees, wide receiver Michael Thomas and the Saints as they face the Colts on Monday at the Superdome.

Brees begins the night with 537 career touchdown passes. That puts him two behind Peyton Manning and one behind Tom Brady for the NFL’s career lead. It’s a record that still could exchange hands between Brees and Brady. But Brees gets his chance Monday to become the first of the two to put Manning in the rearview mirror.

The Saints have a record of 10-3 and are coming off their 48-46 defeat to the 49ers eight days ago in what has probably been the best game of the NFL season so far. New Orleans already has clinched the NFC South title, but must keep pace with the Seahawks, Packers and Niners in the competition for playoff seeding atop the NFC.

Brees’s favorite target, Thomas, leads the NFL with 121 catches and 1,424 receiving yards. He is 22 catches from Marvin Harrison’s single-season league record of 143, set for the Colts in 2002.