He broke the original Spy Gate story in 2007, and now @JayGlazer comes through again with EXCLUSIVE footage of Spy Gate II.pic.twitter.com/4o69oV2Lcc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 15, 2019

The video leaves no doubt the Patriots employees, whom the team says were contractors, violated NFL rules — something the franchise has already admitted. The question is whether the NFL believes the videographers were clueless in trying to gather B roll or if the league’s investigation reveals something more nefarious. They were either mistakenly breaking rules — which is still not okay — or outright cheating. The Patriots’ history only further complicates how the NFL comes down.

The Patriots, despite another week of scant production from Tom Brady, didn’t seem to need much help in dispatching the Bengals. They have problems on and away from the field, but they’re still going to be a factor. New England isn’t going anywhere, and here is what to know from Week 15 of the NFL season.

The AFC playoff picture came into focus. Late Sunday night in Pittsburgh, on the last meaningful snap of the day, Devlin “Duck” Hodges floated a pass to the corner of the end zone. Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace leaped in front of James Washington and intercepted it. The play sealed a bruising victory, validated a season and untangled the AFC.

The Bills cliched their second playoff appearance of the 21st century and their first 10-win season since 1999 with a 17-10 victory over the Steelers. Heading to New England next week, the Bills can still win the AFC East. There’s still plenty to sort out, but plenty is settled now, too.

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs have clinched division titles. The Patriots and Bills have clinched playoff berths. Either the Tennessee Titans or Houston Texans will win the AFC South, with a Week 17 rematch on tap. The Steelers still hold the final wild card, but whoever doesn’t win the South could still overtake them.

The Texans have a huge edge in the South because of how they handled the Titans in Tennessee in a 24-21 victory. They won despite throwing two interceptions into the end zone. Next week, the Texans play in Tampa while the Titans host the New Orleans Saints, which isn’t as much of an advantage as it seems — the Saints will be on a short week, and the Buccaneers have won four in a row. But with a win or a Titans loss, the Texans will clinch based on a superior division record, even if they lose to Tennessee in Week 17.

The Steelers will be rooting hard for the Texans to win the division, because they will likely hold the conference-record tiebreaker over the Titans. They face the New York Jets and Ravens to finish the season, and they could receive the benefit of Baltimore resting starters if the Ravens have clinched the top seed before Week 17.

A crazy sequence shook the NFC playoff picture. With less than 10 seconds left, the San Francisco 49ers led the Atlanta Falcons 22-17 at home. If they held on, the NFC playoff picture would remain status quo, with them at the top.

With four seconds left, Matt Ryan fired an apparent touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper. A replay review showed the ball hit the ground before Hooper secured it: Incomplete. One play remaining. Ryan dropped back again and rifled a slant to Julio Jones, who caught it at the goal line as safety Jimmie Ward leveled him at the knees. Officials ruled Jones short by inches: Game over.

This time, a review went the Falcons’ way. As Ward drilled Jones, Jones leaned backward and nudged the ball to break the plane of the end zone. The Falcons led 23-22 and flipped the NFC playoff picture.

The 49ers fell to 11-3 and dropped from the No. 1 seed to No. 5 in the NFC playoff field. The Seattle Seahawks, winners earlier at Carolina, elevated to No. 1. The Packers remained the second seed, followed by the Saints, who can climb back into a tie with Green Bay by winning Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

For all the reverberations on that one play, the NFC playoff field will be decided in the next two weeks. The Vikings host the Packers next week in a game that could decide the NFC North, and the Seahawks host the 49ers in Week 17 in a rematch that will likely determine both a first-round bye and the NFC West title.

The Cowboys aren’t dead. Given the atrocious state of the NFC East, Dallas didn’t even need to win Sunday to keep its playoff hopes alive. But the Cowboys did need to start playing better, and they showed they could be dangerous if they can hold off the Philadelphia Eagles. As many problems as the Cowboys have endured this season, which now include the handling of the coin toss, nobody would look forward to heading into AT&T Stadium for a playoff game.

The Cowboys throttled the Rams, 44-21, and played their best game of the season. The Rams had been playing well and surging back into the periphery of the playoff race. The Cowboys bullied them, running for 263 yards while holding the Rams to 22 yards on the ground. The Cowboys shouldn’t be considered a Super Bowl contender, but their talent on offense makes them a clear threat to pull a first-round upset.

Don’t sleep on the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes’s knee injury and a 2-4 stretch in the middle of the season have made Kansas City, a preseason Super Bowl darling, an overlooked team. But they have served notice that they’re not only the team everybody thought they could be. They might be better.

After a 23-3 victory in the snow over the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs have won four straight games while scoring more than 23 points just once. Known for their pyrotechnic offense, the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and kept pressure on the Patriots for an AFC first-round bye with their defense. In those four victories, they have yielded a total of 45 points, just 11.3 per game. Sunday’s game may have been played in a snow globe, but the Broncos were coming off two straight wins and a 38-point outburst behind rookie quarterback Drew Lock.

Kansas City’s late-season defensive improvement makes sense given all the new parts it imported. The Chiefs added Alex Okafor, Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark, along with key rookies Khalen Saunders and Juan Thornhill, in the offseason to play in new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system. Those pieces have all coalesced at the right time of the season.

Tampa Bay has a tough decision to make on Jameis Winston. This offseason, the Buccaneers exercised Winston’s fifth-year option without extending his contract, indicating they had not committed to Winston, the No. 1 pick in 2015, as their franchise quarterback. Winston has produced a remarkable, strange season, providing enough promise and uncertainty for Tampa Bay to be no closer to a definitive decision.

On Sunday against the Detroit Lions, with star wideout Mike Evans inactive, Winston passed for 458 yards — his 10th game with more than 300 yards passing this season, including eight of the past nine weeks — and four touchdowns. The Bucs have won four straight, and Winston has thrown for 914 yards the past two weeks.

In an offseason expected to bring sweeping quarterback transition, the Bucs need to decide whether to re-sign Winston or move on with one of the many available quarterbacks. Winston is clearly a starting quarterback in the NFL, but is he the right man to turn the keys to the franchise over to?

Winston’s résumé is an array of conflicting data points. He doesn’t turn 26 until January. He has never made the playoffs. The football turns into Flubber when it leaves his hands — he might throw for 30 touchdowns, 30 interceptions and 5,000 yards this season. He is still young, but are his flaws entrenched after five years in the league? That’s the key question the Bucs have to answer.

The Browns continue to circle the drain. Early Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Browns leadership, including General Manager John Dorsey, supports Coach Freddie Kitchens and plans to bring him back for another season. Sunday may have changed its minds.

Having won four out of five, the Browns were smoked in Arizona, 38-24, by a Cardinals team that hadn’t won since 10 days before Halloween. They showed all the hallmarks of an undisciplined, unprepared and unfocused team. They surrendered four touchdowns to Kenyan Drake. Odell Beckham Jr.'s miserable season continued with eight catches for 66 yards, many of them cosmetic. On one screen play, Jarvis Landry chucked a freelance lateral across the field to Baker Mayfield, which did not yield disaster but might have revealed the kind of goofiness star players believe they can get away with under Kitchens.

The Browns trailed by 24 late in the fourth quarter and showed no signs of fighting for a coach whose job is obviously at risk. It’s hard to fire a coach after just one season, but Kitchens has provided ample ammunition to do it.

Stephon Gilmore is an unbelievable football player. The Patriots can’t rely solely on their defense if they want to do damage in the playoffs, but Sunday it was more than enough to beat the Bengals. Gilmore keyed New England’s defensive dominance with two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, in a 34-13 victory. Gilmore’s combination of fluid athleticism and wicked intelligence has made him a leading candidate for defensive player of the year.

Stephon Gilmore now with more TDs by himself than anyone he’s covered this season — George Chahrouri (@PFF_George) December 15, 2019

The Patriots leaned almost exclusively on their defense and special teams. Despite the lopsided margin, New England didn’t show much that provided additional optimism that it can beat three playoff-caliber teams in a row in January. Brady passed for only 128 yards, and much of the Patriots’ 175 rushing yards came after their defense had decided the game.

The Bears almost pulled off the play of the year. After a lackluster effort for most of the afternoon at Green Bay, the Bears still had a chance to shock the Packers. With Chicago down 21-13 with one second left at midfield, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky dumped a short pass to Tarik Cohen to start a bonanza of laterals.

Trubisky himself bolted down the left sideline to get into the play. He dodged a few tackles as he advanced the ball to about the 20, then flipped it to tight end Jesper Horsted. Horsted found an opening to the right, and had he tossed a lateral to wide receiver Allen Robinson II, the Bears likely would have scored a touchdown. Instead, he held the ball a few steps too long and was taken down.

Watch Robinson at the end — this play really should have worked.

THIS WAS ALMOST INSANITY 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/YXLFQjZfkS — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 15, 2019

The Packers improved to 11-3 and held on to the No. 2 seed — and a first-round bye — in the NFC. Their plus-47 scoring margin is not commensurate with their gaudy record, but the Packers are in strong position entering a crucial showdown next week with the Vikings.