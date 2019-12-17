But this winter, any team that has waited this long to fill its most pressing need with an elite player is already in danger of being shut out. With the Arizona Diamondbacks’ agreement with left-hander Madison Bumgarner on a five-year, $85 million contract Sunday, eight of the top 10 free agents in this market as ranked by ESPN.com are already off the board, with most of them out-earning their projections.

“This has been a very good and deep free agent class,” Chicago Cubs General Manager Jed Hoyer said last week as he departed baseball’s annual winter meetings. “That’s why we’ve seen this kind of activity.”

This is all especially good news for the impact players who remain, a list topped by third baseman Josh Donaldson, a three-time all-star and the 2015 American League MVP.

Donaldson, 34, was one of the downstream beneficiaries of Anthony Rendon’s seven-year, $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, because it left a handful of deep-pocketed and/or highly motivated teams still seeking a top-flight third baseman, among them the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves. Given his age, Donaldson was widely projected to land a three-year deal in the range of $25 million per season, but with this much competition it now seems likely it will take a fourth year to land him.

Behind Donaldson, the top available bats are outfielders Nicholas Castellanos and Marcell Ozuna. With Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees), Stephen Strasburg (Nationals), Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies) and Bumgarner locked up, the top remaining starting pitchers are lefties Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel. The reliever market is even more barren, with 35-year-old right-hander Will Harris the best available arm.

Few could have predicted this free agent market to take such a rapid, upward trajectory, particularly with big-spending teams such as the Cubs and Boston Red Sox looking to shed payroll, and the Dodgers and Yankees having both largely stayed away from high-end free agents in recent years. And while the Yankees did sign Cole to the largest contract in history for a pitcher (nine years, $324 million), the Dodgers, Cubs and Red Sox have combined to sign zero multiyear deals this offseason.

Instead, this market has been fueled mostly by midmarket teams seeking to exploit an opportunity and take significant leaps forward in 2020 and beyond. Of the 12 richest deals in terms of overall dollars, eight have been signed by teams who missed the playoffs in 2019 and seven by teams outside the top 10 in 2019 payrolls, as calculated by Spotrac.com.

“What is going on here is not an all-out effort to force our window open,” Chicago White Sox GM Rick Hahn, who signed catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million deal early in the offseason, told reporters. “We are continuing to build something to win on an annual basis. … There are certain moves that fit for the long term and other certain moves that would be trying to force the window open sooner.”

With most of the top free agents either signed or closing in on deals, the next phase of the offseason is likely to be dominated by trades — a process that may have already started Sunday with the Cleveland Indians dealing former ace Corey Kluber to the Rangers for outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. and right-handed reliever Emmanuel Clase.

The Indians also have perhaps the most enticing trade chip on the market at the moment: four-time all-star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is just 26 and under club control through 2021. The Indians, having apparently given up any hope of keeping Lindor beyond then, are seeking to maximize his value by exploring trades now.

At the top of the list of teams pursuing Lindor are the Dodgers, who presumably would move incumbent shortstop Corey Seager to third and third baseman Justin Turner to first to squeeze Lindor into their infield. Seager, who like Lindor hits free agency after 2021, could also be a trade candidate.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant could also find himself traded in the coming weeks, with the market taking shape out of the teams that fail to land Donaldson in free agency. Bryant, who turns 28 in January, is projected to make around $18.5 million through arbitration in 2020 and is expected to hit free agency after 2021 — although an arbitrator is expected to rule any day now in the grievance he filed against the Cubs for allegedly manipulating his service-time clock to delay his free agency. If Bryant wins, he would be a free agent at the end of 2020.

“As the free agents go off the market, it clarifies things for us and other teams,” Hoyer said. “I think we have a sense at this point of which teams are interested in our players. … I think we have clarity [as to] who could be involved, but we don’t know which teams will be eliminated from that based on free agency.”

Teams that were shut out of the market for high-end starting pitching could also seek to trade for Red Sox lefty David Price, whose $217 million contract made him the highest-paid pitcher in history until Strasburg and Cole exceeded that figure. Price, 34, is owed $96 million over the next three seasons and made just 22 starts in 2019 but is just 14 months removed from a dominant performance in the 2018 World Series and has five all-star appearances and the 2012 AL Cy Young Award on his résumé.

Because of Price’s age, recent track record and contract status, the Red Sox probably would either have to send money along in a potential trade or include one or more young, inexpensive pieces in a package deal. After two straight seasons of paying a luxury tax on its payroll, Boston’s ownership is determined to get below the $208 million threshold in 2020.

Price’s example shows how this winter’s soaring free agent market has bled over into the trade market. At the start of the offseason, his contract might have made him virtually untradeable, but after Strasburg and Cole reset the market for elite starting pitching — and left behind a handful of teams still looking for exactly that — Price no longer seems so overpaid.

Spring training camps open in less than two months, and a repeat of 2019 — when Harper and Machado remained unsigned until well after spring reporting dates — is already out of the question. This time, the question is whether all of the top players might be in their new homes before New Year’s Day.

