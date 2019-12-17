There has been little public acknowledgment of negotiations between the parties, and Scherff could decide to test the market. The team also could place the franchise tag on the two-time Pro Bowl pick for the 2020 season at a projected cost of $16.1 million, according to salary cap website Over The Cap.

AD

The franchise tag wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing for Scherff, because the salary cap is expected to rise significantly under a new collective bargaining agreement in 2021. Scherff could decide to play 2020 on a one-year deal and be in line for a bigger payday in 2021.

AD

“Especially when you think about where the Redskins’ organization is right now,” former Redskins salary cap analyst J.I. Halsell said. “You don’t know what the coaching staff is going to be like in 2020. Do you really want to commit yourself to an uncertain situation for the next four or five years? He’s an offensive lineman who’s solid. He can play a long time in this league. … The payday will be there if you’re him.”

Rookie Wes Martin started in Scherff’s place in Sunday’s home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Callahan lauded Martin’s ability to play both guard and center.

AD

“We’ve used [center] Tony Bergstrom so much as the jumbo tight end,” Callahan said Monday. "When we dress eight for the game, the thought is the guard, whoever’s up for the game, also could be the crossover, emergency center in the event that Tony suffered an injury. I think all those contingencies are thought out and so, in the event that Wes is up, we want him to be prepared to play some center. Now, yesterday he was up starting, so it’s a little bit different scenario, but if needed to, we could have easily pulled him into that spot as well.”

AD

The Redskins also placed wide receiver Trey Quinn (concussion) and rookie cornerback Jimmy Moreland (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday. To fill the open roster spots, the Redskins signed defensive backs Coty Sensabaugh and Kayvon Webster, and defensive end Cameron Malveaux was signed to the practice squad.

Quinn missed the past two games with a concussion and became the latest Redskins player to have his season end with a head injury. Tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis also were placed on IR with concussions.

AD

Moreland suffered his injury against the Eagles, leaving the secondary even more shorthanded. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Fabian Moreau has been playing through a hamstring injury of his own.

More Redskins:

AD