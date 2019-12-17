The win didn’t come easily: The 25-year-old Sherrock fell behind 1-0 and 2-1 in the best-of-five-sets contest. When her final dart hit the double 18 she needed for a match-ending 36, a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace in London celebrated wildly.

SHERROCK MAKES HISTORY.



Fallon Sherrock has become the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship.



Just look at these scenes, a history making moment for darts. pic.twitter.com/zqoOeyQLmt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2019

“I’m over the moon. I can’t believe it,” Sherrock, a native of England, said after her victory (via the Guardian).

Arguably the most prestigious tournament in its sport, the PDC World Darts Championship boasts the largest prized pool, almost $3.3 million, of any such event. Having assured herself of approximately $20,000 by reaching the second round, Sherrock could haul in almost $655,000 if she wins the final Jan. 1.

One evening earlier in the tournament, Japan’s Mikuru Suzuki nearly pulled off the trailblazing win, but the reigning women’s world champion fell just short in the final leg to James Richardson.

Sherrock said watching Suzuki come so close inspired her. “Without her, I don’t think I would have believed in myself,” she said.

The fourth-ranked women’s player in the world, Sherrock was the fifth woman to compete in the PDC World Darts Championship, following Suzuki, England’s Lisa Ashton, who competed last year, Russia’s Anastasia Dobromyslova (2009 and 2018 appearances) and Canada’s Gayl King (2001).

Thank you Dave https://t.co/Z1uA8lPu96 — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) December 18, 2019

When the tournament expanded to 96 players last year, the Professional Darts Corporation announced it was reserving two spots for women, with more able to gain entry through qualifying events.

“I think with the PDC giving the opportunity for us women to play, it definitely opened it up,” Sherrock said. “But honestly, what I’ve just done tonight, I hope it just proves that women, we can beat the men, we can play well against the men.”

“We just need more opportunities to prove ourselves,” she added.

I’m buzzing !!!!!!! can’t believe I’ve made history tonight ... done it for the girls 😎😎🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 that was amazing! pic.twitter.com/LfDeqGYUzE — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) December 17, 2019

As for the enthusiastic support she received Tuesday, Sherrock said: “I loved the crowd tonight. I’ve never experienced something like that in my life. … It was just overwhelming.”

Sherrock moves on to face Austria’s Mensur Suljovic in the second round.

