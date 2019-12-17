“That is who we are; that is our identity,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said of the team’s usual understanding of how to execute details within the system. “Our preparation gives us an advantage we feel going into games, and it has thus far through 35 games and that is something we can easily focus on and get better at this week.”

Lars Eller pointed to the team’s play without the puck as the biggest issue Monday, but said the team’s performance was not “as bad” as in last week’s 5-2 home loss to the Blue Jackets. Washington’s next game is Friday against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

“When we had a pass to make, we put it in the skates or didn’t execute the pass and it became broken plays all the time, and you end up chasing and end up in no man’s land,” Eller said. “So just like poor execution was a result of that and just not sharp.”

Reirden said he didn’t review last week’s game at all with the team. He thought the first two periods were two of the worst the team had played all season and wanted to leave it in the past and move on.

This time, the team will review the tape, with Reirden pointing out three instances coming off faceoffs or breakouts. All three breakdowns were “controlled” situations, as Reirden describes them, and all were avoidable with a better focus on systematic detail. He in part blamed the team’s lack of practice time together over the past week for some of the lapses.

On the first, Columbus slipped past both defensemen on the way to the net. Michal Kempny was looking to cut off puck along the boards, but instead missed. Radko Gudas then tried to stop Alexandre Texier on the boards, but Texier snuck past. That left a diving Tom Wilson, who mistimed a slide and allowed Texier to maneuver past and dish it to Eric Robinson for the score.

The second came off a faceoff in the Capitals’ defensive zone, with Oliver Bjorkstrand going straight to the net for the deflection up and in. Kempny was in position on the backside of Bjorkstrand, but couldn’t control Bjorkstrand’s stick. The third was a breakout, with Bjorkstrand flying past Gudas in the zone after a Capitals’ turnover in the neutral zone left Gudas vulnerable on the back end.

“I think we got to be going back to the house better, protect the house … sometimes I think we lost our guys and it cost us goals,” Jonas Siegenthaler said postgame.

Eller said this particular stretch of games is crucial to the team’s forwards. With everyone fully healthy, they can start to find chemistry with their linemates and feel good about their tendencies. Once th those instincts are that’s established, the team can focus on the smaller tweaks that tend to happen during the back half of the season.

“The smaller details are later, later in the season, like the last third of the season where hopefully all the big things, all the concepts, the X’s and O’s are in the backbone of everything you know,” Eller said. “Ones that is in your instincts and you can focus on the little details that can make you better as a line. We always talk continuously with your linemates throughout the season. There’s a coaches perspective on that and then there’s a players perspective on that I guess.”

