In an interview Tuesday, Song said Navy officials told him that Adm. Robert Burke, the vice chief of Naval operations, would “non-recommend” his waiver for service deferment to the Department of Defense. Song said he wasn’t surprised by the decision.

AD

AD

“I feel fine,” he said. “I guess I didn’t really expect too much to come out of it because I wasn’t covered by the policy. So when I was told it was going to be negatively endorsed, I moved on. I’m just excited to get down to flight school.”

Song said officials explained to him earlier this month that he did not fall under Trump’s new policy because it only applied to the 2020 and subsequent graduating classes (Song graduated in May). He was also told it did not apply to commissioned officers. Song received his commission in May and is awaiting orders to report to flight school at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

Still, the final word on his military future belong to Thomas Modly, acting secretary of the Navy, and Esper, who can grant Song’s waiver against the recommendations of the Naval chain of command. After Song serves his first two years of duty, he can ask for a second waiver to defer his final three years of service.

AD

AD

“Until we hear something definitive from them, both the Red Sox and Noah will remain hopeful that he gets a chance to play for the Red Sox and serve,” Ben Crockett, the Red Sox’ vice president for player development said in an emailed statement. “If Noah has to serve two years, we will fully support him — his service is important to the team, too. But as of right now, we still believe the opportunity is there for him to play right away and still get the chance to serve his country.”

Song enrolled at the Naval Academy as a unheralded right-handed pitching prospect from Claremont, Calif. But by the start of his junior year, Navy Coach Paul Kostacopoulos said, it was clear Song was primed for a breakout season. That spring he led Navy with a 1.92 ERA and four shutouts.

He went 11-1 his senior year with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts and was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, baseball’s version of the Heisman. His first summer of professional ball was also strong, pitching to a 1.06 ERA in 17 innings with 19 strikeouts for Boston’s New York Penn League Class A affiliate.

AD

AD

“Scouts knew about him his junior year,” Kostacopoulos said in a phone interview, “but that’s when the sincere conversations started about drafting this young man.”

But there wasn’t much Kostacopoulos could tell teams about Song’s big league future. Song had already signed his “two and seven” pledge, an agreement sophomores sign committing them to finishing their graduation at the academy and completing five years of military service.

Less than three weeks before Song was due to graduate, Trump announced his administration would explore allowing service deferments for academy and ROTC athletes.

“I am going to look at doing a waiver for service academy athletes who can get into the major leagues: the NFL, hockey, baseball,” he said. “They can serve their time after they are done with professional sports.”

AD

AD

In June, he directed the Defense Department to implement the policy within four months, and at the Army-Navy game on Saturday, he talked about the policy during pregame visits to both teams’ locker rooms.

“The last time I saw [Army Coach Jeff Monken], he said, ‘What about a waiver?’ " Trump said. “I said, ‘What are you talking about a waiver?’ He said, some of these guys could play in the NFL, you could play for the Yankees, you could play for the Mets, you could play basketball, you could play whatever. But you have to serve a long time.

“So what we are doing now is you’ll go out and make a fortune and after you are all finished with your professional career you will go and you will serve. And everybody is thrilled. That means you can go out and do whatever you want. And it probably gives the coach no reason to ever lose another game. You’ll never lose a game. So I want to congratulate you. You were the man. You told me about it. And a few of the guys were shouting, ‘How about the waiver, Mr. President? How about the waiver?’ So good luck to you guys.”

AD

AD

But Song said he knew he likely would not qualify for a waiver under that policy because his graduating class was not grandfathered in. He submitted his waiver application — “I still wanted to give it a go,” he said — but stressed in his personal statement that he was satisfied with whatever outcome Defense Department leaders chose.

“I made it very clear that whatever their decision was, it was definitely not a wrong one,” he said. “I understand that the priorities of the country are higher than my own, and that’s what I signed up to protect and defend. That’s why, at the end of the day, it’s a request. I didn’t feel like I was owed anything or had expectations for anything.”

Read more:

AD