2. New Orleans Saints, 11-3

Remaining schedule: at Titans, at Panthers

3. Green Bay Packers, 11-3

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, at Lions

4. Dallas Cowboys, 7-7

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, Redskins

5. Seattle Seahawks, 11-3

Remaining schedule: Cardinals, 49ers

6. Minnesota Vikings, 10-4

Remaining schedule: Packers, Bears

In the hunt

Philadelphia Eagles, 7-7

Remaining schedule: Cowboys, at Giants

Hanging on: Los Angeles Rams, 8-6

Not happening: Chicago Bears (7-7), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7), Carolina Panthers (5-9), Atlanta Falcons (5-9), Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1), Detroit Lions (3-10-1), Washington Redskins (3-11), New York Giants (3-11)

The Seahawks currently hold the top seed owing to San Francisco’s last-second stumble against the Falcons, but the 49ers can reclaim both the division and a first-round bye with a victory in Seattle Week 17, assuming they handle their business this week against the Rams.

Monday night’s Packers-Vikings matchup seems like a huge game, and it is, just not in the way it looks. The NFC North is pretty much decided — because of tiebreakers, the Packers will win the title if they beat Detroit in Week 17, no matter what happens this week. But the Packers need a win if they want a bye, and the Vikings can clinch a playoff spot and eliminate the Rams with a victory. It’s also a big game for the Saints — if they win out and the Vikings beat the Packers, they’ll get the No. 2 seed and a bye.

The NFC East is pretty simple. If Dallas wins in Philadelphia, they’ll win the division. If the Eagles win, all they’d have to do is beat the Giants in Week 17. The Eagles get the game at home, but the Cowboys have more talent. Despite their inconsistency, the edge goes to the Cowboys.

AFC

How they will finish:

1. Baltimore Ravens, 12-2

Remaining schedule: at Browns, Steelers

2. Buffalo Bills, 10-4

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, Jets

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 10-4

Remaining schedule: at Bears, Chargers

4. Houston Texans, 9-5

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, Titans

5. New England Patriots, 11-3

Remaining schedule: Bills, Dolphins

6. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8-6

Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Ravens

In the hunt:

Tennessee Titans, 8-6

Remaining schedule: Saints, at Texans

Not happening: Cleveland Browns (6-8), Oakland Raiders (6-7), Indianapolis Colts (6-7), Los Angeles Chargers (5-9), Denver Broncos (5-9), New York Jets (5-9), Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9), Miami Dolphins (3-11), Cincinnati Bengals (1-13)

Which history do you trust more: the past 20 years, or the past month? The Patriots are the greatest force in modern NFL history, but the Bills have played better over the second half of the season. New England’s offense, bereft of skill players around Tom Brady and disjointed against good competition, will struggle against Buffalo’s defense. If the Bills spring an upset Saturday at Gillette Stadium, they’ll only have to beat the Jets in Week 17 to secure a bye. Let’s call our shot: The Patriots will lose the AFC East with a healthy Brady for the first time since 2002.

Sometimes, the magnitude of a game becomes clear in hindsight. The Texans’ victory this week over the Titans, even though they play again in Week 17, pretty much set the AFC field. With tiebreakers on their side, the Texans just have to beat the Bucs — who have won four in a row — this week to clinch the AFC South.

That means the Titans, who face the Saints this week, will battle the Steelers for the last wild card. But the Steelers’ tiebreaker advantage means all they have to do is win out against the Jets and Ravens. Pittsburgh could catch a huge break — the Ravens can clinch the top seed with a victory in Cleveland this week, which may incentivize the Ravens to sit their starters, even in a rivalry game in Week 17. To the Steelers, Tennessee’s loss may have meant more to them than their own.

