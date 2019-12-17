1. Baltimore Ravens (12-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 1

Pencil in the Ravens as the AFC’s No. 1 seed and just hand the MVP award to Lamar Jackson now. Even as he made history as a runner in Thursday night’s victory over the Jets by breaking Michael Vick’s single-season NFL record for rushing yards by a QB, his polish as a passer was on vivid display as he threw five TD passes in a game for the third time this season.

AD

2. New Orleans Saints (11-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 3

Drew Brees’s virtuoso performance Monday night against the Colts ensured that the Saints, unlike the 49ers, would not suffer a letdown after the teams’ 48-46 classic a week prior. Everyone knows Brees wants to throw the ball to Michael Thomas, and yet no one is able to stop it.

AD

3. Seattle Seahawks (11-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 4

The Seahawks will finish the regular season 7-1 on the road after Sunday’s triumph at Carolina. They’re 4-2 at home. Do they really want home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs?

4. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 5

The Chiefs had trouble getting all their players to the game in time Sunday in snowy Kansas City after having trouble getting all their equipment to the game in time in New England. But as long as Patrick Mahomes gets to the stadium before kickoff, it appears, the Chiefs will be fine. They’re playing very well as the postseason nears.

AD

5. New England Patriots (11-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 6

The Patriots are engulfed in scandal once more. And they got back to winning Sunday in Cincinnati. Maybe that’s a coincidence. Maybe it’s not. But the Patriots do seem to thrive whenever it is perceived as them against the world, don’t they? It didn’t hurt to be facing the dreadful Bengals, of course.

AD

6. Green Bay Packers (11-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 7

The Packers are being dismissed by many observers, it seems, as not being on the same level as the Saints, Seahawks and 49ers. But they keep winning. And they have Aaron Rodgers. They have a chance in the NFC playoffs, no matter the opponent.

7. San Francisco 49ers (11-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 2

AD

Niners apologists are dismissing the loss to the Falcons as just something that happens in the NFL and saying the 49ers are still the NFC’s best and most complete team. Is that possible? Yes. But that’s alarming, to suffer a defeat like that in Week 15 of a supposedly special season-in-the-making.

8. Minnesota Vikings (10-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 8

The Vikings are a very good team. Unfortunately for them, there are four teams in the NFC better than them. In a season with such formidable teams atop the conference, it’s just difficult to envision the Vikings breaking through in the playoffs.

AD

9. Buffalo Bills (10-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 10

The Bills are in the playoffs for the second time this century and they still have a slim chance to overtake the Patriots in the AFC East. Their rugged defense will pose a major problem Saturday for Tom Brady and the Patriots.

AD

10. Houston Texans (9-5) | Last Week’s Rank: 14

The Texans are the best team in the AFC South. It’s that simple. Their penchant to play a few disinterested games here and there has kept the Titans in the race. But the Texans reestablished their superiority with Sunday’s win in Nashville.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 11

The four interceptions thrown by rookie QB Devlin Hodges in Sunday night’s loss to the Bills were a big problem. Coach Mike Tomlin recently benched Mason Rudolph in favor of Hodges. It wouldn’t be all that shocking now for him to sit down Hodges in favor of Rudolph. They’re basically interchangeable.

AD

12. Tennessee Titans (8-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 9

AD

Ryan Tannehill’s magic touch faded with the loss to the Texans. The Titans remain in the AFC playoff chase but will need help to reach the postseason.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) | Last Week’s Rank: 16

The Bucs pulled things together too late to be a factor in the NFC playoff race in Year 1 for Coach Bruce Arians in Tampa. But the four-game winning streak certainly raises hopes and expectations for the future.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) | Last Week’s Rank: 18

It seems like the Eagles barely can field a team at this point. But they’re finding ways to win lately entering Sunday’s NFC East “showdown” (such as it is) with the Cowboys in Philadelphia. Maybe Carson Wentz is finding his footing as a leader after two seasons of watching the Eagles play their best football and get their biggest wins with Nick Foles, not him, at QB.

AD

AD

15. Dallas Cowboys (7-7) | Last Week’s Rank: 20

Maybe the Cowboys should botch the pregame coin toss more often if they’re going to play like they played Sunday against the Rams. They’re a better and more complete team than the undermanned Eagles at this point, and they’ll win this Sunday in Philadelphia and wrap up the NFC East if they play up to their capabilities. But how often has that happened recently?

16. Atlanta Falcons (5-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 24

The Falcons have road wins this season over the Saints and now the 49ers. It’s nice that the players haven’t surrendered on the season or quit on Coach Dan Quinn. But how does a team with two victories that impressive go 3-9 otherwise?

AD

17. Chicago Bears (7-7) | Last Week’s Rank: 12

The Bears nearly made the laterals-all-over-the-place final play work in the closing seconds of the loss to the Packers. But like too many other things for the Bears this season, it didn’t quite work out.

AD

18. Los Angeles Rams (8-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 13

The performance was atrocious in the loss to the Cowboys. The Rams don’t deserve to be a playoff team and Sean McVay is facing his first real adversity as an NFL head coach. This season was a significant disappointment coming off last season’s Super Bowl appearance and McVay needs to figure out how to get things fixed for next season and beyond.

19. Denver Broncos (5-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 17

AD

The poor performance by the Broncos in their loss at snowy Kansas City lowered the volume on the recent exuberance over the play of rookie QB Drew Lock. A Denver-based team probably can’t use weather conditions as an excuse.

20. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 19

Philip Rivers’s turnover issues have put his future with the Chargers in doubt. But he remains capable of being productive as a passer. It seems likely that there would be a place for him to play next season — somewhere — if he wants to keep playing.

AD

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 28

Ruining the Raiders’ final game in Oakland before they leave for Las Vegas was a rare accomplishment for the Jaguars in what has been a bitterly disappointing season.

22. Cleveland Browns (6-8) | Last Week’s Rank: 15

They lost to the lowly Cardinals to ensure that they won’t have a winning season. The darlings of this past NFL offseason turned out to be just the same, old Browns.

23. New York Jets (5-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 21

The loss Thursday night in Baltimore clinched a losing season for the Jets. Stunning, isn’t it?

24. Oakland Raiders (6-8) | Last Week’s Rank: 22

The four-game losing streak is making all the positive things that the Raiders accomplished in the first 10 games of the season seem irrelevant now. They made the mistake of raising expectations by actually playing well for a while. The loss to the Jaguars made for a decidedly ugly farewell to Oakland.

25. Indianapolis Colts (6-8) | Last Week’s Rank: 23

AD

The Colts were not competitive Monday night in New Orleans and officially were eliminated from playoff contention. Coach Frank Reich has run out of answers lately and QB Jacoby Brissett no longer appears capable of lessening the on-field impact of Andrew Luck’s retirement.

26. Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 29

It has been a mostly negative first season for Coach Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray. But there is something on which to build here.

27. New York Giants (3-11) | Last Week’s Rank: 32

If that was Eli Manning’s final game Sunday, it was nice to see him exit on a more positive note. He is historically significant as a two-time Super Bowl winner and he has conducted himself in a classy and consistently professional manner.

28. Miami Dolphins (3-11) | Last Week’s Rank: 25

Is it too late for the Dolphins to revisit that tanking plan and try to go winless?

29. Washington Redskins (3-11) | Last Week’s Rank: 26

Urban Meyer watched from the owner’s box Sunday at FedEx Field as Dwayne Haskins played well and teamed with Terry McLaurin for a 75-yard, all-Ohio State TD. But Meyer’s visit raised questions: Is he legitimately interested in the Redskins’ coaching job? Or did Meyer just want Jerry Jones to notice and think he might have to outbid Daniel Snyder?

30. Carolina Panthers (5-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 27

The Panthers are 0-6 so far in the second half of this season after going 1-7 in the second half of last season. Anyone sensing a pattern here?

31. Detroit Lions (3-10-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 30

The Detroit front office got the coach it wanted when the Lions hired Matt Patricia. That fact alone might buy Patricia another season on the job. But not much about the team’s performance suggests that Patricia should be retained on merit.

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-13) | Last Week’s Rank: 31

Being on the other side of the latest Patriots’ video scandal is the one and only thing that has made the Bengals relevant this season. They were back to being the Bengals with the lopsided loss Sunday to the Patriots.