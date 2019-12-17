Such offseason appointments are “strictly voluntary” with limited exceptions under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, the arbitrator ruled. The NFLPA is now taking the extraordinary step of advising players to be wary of signing with the Jaguars, considering that more than 25 percent of the total grievances filed by all NFL players over the past two years were against that one team.

“You as players may want to consider this when you have a chance to select your next club,” the union wrote in a letter to players.

One player alone was fined 25 times for more than $700,000 for missing the rehab appointments, the NFLPA said in its letter. Though the union didn’t name the player, Dante Fowler Jr. — now with the Rams after a midseason trade in 2018 — seemed to suggest on Twitter that it was him (Fowler has battled injuries ever since the Jaguars picked him in the 2015 draft).

They literally hated me . I got it all back though! Thanks to the NFLPA https://t.co/vUIg5tsKvr — Dante fowler (@dantefowler) December 16, 2019

Tom Coughlin has been the Jaguars’ executive vice president for football operations over the period of time the NFLPA cited in the letter. Coughlin, who previously served as Jaguars coach and also led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles, has long been known for his unflinching demands on his players. But Jacksonville has gone 10-20 since advancing to the AFC championship game following the 2017 regular season, and both Coughlin and Coach Doug Marrone could be in danger of losing their jobs.

The Jaguars are expected to make “significant changes” to their coaching staff and front office in the offseason, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Coughlin was not mentioned in the NFLPA’s letter and the team referred questions about the matter to the league office, the Florida Times-Union reported. But ESPN reported that the union had previously investigated a letter Coughlin sent to a few players in March 2017 — soon after he rejoined the team as an executive — demanding their presence at the team facility for offseason physicals. ESPN also reported that former Jaguars defensive end Jared Odrick won a grievance against the Jaguars in 2017 over the team’s failure to pay him his guaranteed salary, with the team saying Odrick voided his contract by not showing up to the team facility for checkups during his rehab.

Jacksonville, which will miss the playoffs for the 11th time in 12 seasons, snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday against the Raiders. Those losses were all by at least 17 points, the first time an NFL team has lost five straight games by at least that many points since the Buccaneers in 1986.

