Washington Redskins punter Tress Way was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time, and he is slated to be the organization’s lone starter in the NFL’s all-star game Jan. 26 in Orlando. Guard Brandon Scherff was named to the game as a reserve.

Way arguably has been the Redskins’ best player during this 3-11 season. He leads the league with an average of 49.4 yards per punt. His 26 punts downed inside the 20-yard line are tied for eighth in the league, and his 79-yard punt is the longest in the NFL. Way is the Redskins’ career leader in punt average, net average and punts inside the 20-yard line since 1976. He will be Washington’s first punter in the Pro Bowl since Matt Turk in 1998.

Scherff was selected to his third Pro Bowl on the same day he was placed on injured reserve with elbow and shoulder injuries, ending his season. He is ranked the No. 6 guard in the NFL by analytics website Pro Football Focus. The fifth pick of the 2015 draft may have played his last game with the Redskins: His rookie deal expires after the season. Another Pro Bowl selection will give him even more negotiating power at the bargaining table.

Safety Landon Collins was named a first alternate, and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis was tabbed as a fourth alternate. Collins will have his streak of three consecutive Pro Bowls end unless he’s bumped up to the roster.

The Redskins’ biggest snub seemed to be Quinton Dunbar, who is ranked the No. 1 cornerback in the league by Pro Football Focus. Dunbar has missed three games with injuries.

More Redskins: