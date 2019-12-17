As Redskins’ season nears end, Daniel Snyder is being seen with Bruce Allen less and Alex Smith more
Scherff was selected to his third Pro Bowl on the same day he was placed on injured reserve with elbow and shoulder injuries, ending his season. He is ranked the No. 6 guard in the NFL by analytics website Pro Football Focus. The fifth pick of the 2015 draft may have played his last game with the Redskins: His rookie deal expires after the season. Another Pro Bowl selection will give him even more negotiating power at the bargaining table.
Safety Landon Collins was named a first alternate, and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis was tabbed as a fourth alternate. Collins will have his streak of three consecutive Pro Bowls end unless he’s bumped up to the roster.
The Redskins’ biggest snub seemed to be Quinton Dunbar, who is ranked the No. 1 cornerback in the league by Pro Football Focus. Dunbar has missed three games with injuries.
