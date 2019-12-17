Scherff was selected to his third Pro Bowl on the same day he was placed on injured reserve with elbow and shoulder injuries, ending his season. He is ranked the No. 6 guard in the NFL by analytics website Pro Football Focus. The fifth pick of the 2015 draft may have played his last game with the Redskins: His rookie deal expires after the season. Another Pro Bowl selection will give him even more negotiating power at the bargaining table.