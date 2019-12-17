But he always wanted to wind up here, inside Nationals Park on Tuesday, wearing a Nationals uniform and calling himself a “National for life.” That was the most common phrase during a 20-minute news conference to discuss his new contract with Washington. He signed a seven-year, $245 million deal during the winter meetings in San Diego last week. The contract has no-opts or additional options, meaning he will be 38 years old when it expires.

Strasburg expects to spend the entirety of his career in Washington. It’s how he dreamed it up all along.

“I think it does have an impact on the organization,” Strasburg said of playing for only one team. “I’ve been around here long enough to know that a lot of the young kids don’t even know who I am. They know who Trea Turner is. They know who Juan Soto is. But I think as much as the Nats fans who have been here since day one have grown up with the organization and continued to pass the tradition down to their kids, that’s something you want to be a part of. That’s something that’s really cool."

Then he paused, if only for a moment, before offering that three-word phrase again.

“It’s great for me to say that I’m going to be a National for life.”

He went on to talk about his two young daughters, who watched from the front row, and why this was the right decision for his family. Strasburg was drafted by the Nationals in 2009, became a father and husband while living in this city, and bought a full-time home here last winter. He admitted Tuesday that, as a San Diego native, the east coast was intimidating a decade ago. But he grew, and the organization grew, and together they won a World Series this October with Strasburg named MVP.

That was a big reason he returned on a long-term deal. The familiarity helped, too.

“It’s really hard to come by in this game,” Strasburg said of sticking in one place. “When you’re given an opportunity to be in one spot and grow as a person and a player, to be a part of an organization like this, you can’t really let those opportunities go by.”

Should Strasburg finish this deal in Washington, only 47 other players have spent the entirety of a 17-year-plus career with one franchise. Eight of them have been pitchers, and just two of those pitchers — Mariano Rivers and Jim Palmer — have done it since 1960. Free agency started in 1972, spiking player movement and making such commitments far less likely.

But Strasburg was set on it from the beginning of his short free agency. He had already signed a seven-year extension in May 2016 and expected to see it through, if not for an opt-out inserted by agent Scott Boras, who sat to Strasburg’s left during the news conference. Boras figured Strasburg could peak around 30 years old, and wanted to give him a chance to capitalize. As last season rolled along, it was unclear whether Strasburg would exercise the opt out and test the market. He was having a very good season, and led the National League with 209 innings pitched, but he had to be confident he could make more than $25 million a season.

Then came the playoffs. Strasburg finished October as the first pitcher to go 5-0 in one postseason. He was named World Series MVP, with wins in Games 2 and 6 against the Houston Astros, and became one of the top free agent pitchers. But he immediately instructed Boras to work with the Nationals on a new deal, even if he took meetings with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels. Strasburg never stopped working out at Nationals Park during free agency. The club never thought twice about allowing him access to the weight room.

So when the numbers worked out, and a $35 million annual salary was agreed upon, it didn’t take long for Strasburg to sign. General Manager Mike Rizzo has long made a dominant rotation his priority in roster building. Bringing back Strasburg keeps intact a staff of him, Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez. The remaining to-do list includes a third baseman, possibly Josh Donaldson, and filling out a thin bullpen. But Rizzo was most relieved to get Strasburg’s deal done.

“It’s a little bit nerve-racking,” Rizzo said. “But we felt confident throughout the process that Stephen wanted to be here.”

Scherzer came to Tuesday’s news conference and supported his teammate from the front row. They have had their differences, and their personalities may clash, but both spoke about what they’ve taught one another. Scherzer has taken a lot from Strasburg’s tireless preparation. Scherzer, in turn, has helped Strasburg come out of a hard shell, and feel more confident attacking any hitter in any situation.

Once the questions were asked, and Strasburg had reflected on his past, present and future, Scherzer was waiting for him by the stage. He reached out a hand and they embraced in a quick hug. Scherzer congratulated him, tapped his back a few times, and Strasburg responded through a soft smile: “Thanks, bro. Thank you.” Then the moment broke and it was time to move on.

They have now won a title together. Strasburg’s return, though rooted in comfort, is about chasing more.

“It’s funny, you go win the World Series and everybody starts to write you off for next year,” Strasburg said. “So I think that’s pouring gas on the fire for me.”

