The Spirit did announce the acquisition of Canadian attacker Jenna Hellstrom and American forward Jessie Scarpa. Washington is also in talks with Brooke Hendrix, a 5-foot-11 center back from English club West Ham, and a South American attacker, according to a person familiar with the negotiations, who did not disclose the name of the player.

Yokoyama, 26, has made 43 appearances for Japan and scored 17 goals. At the World Cup in France, she started against Argentina and England but did not score. She has spent most of her pro career with AC Nagano Parceiro (her current club) and played for FFC Frankfurt in Germany in 2017-18.

Hendrix, 26, is a Georgia native who carries U.S. and British passports. She played for Italian club Brescia before joining West Ham in summer 2018. Over 1 ½ seasons in all competitions, she has appeared in 31 league matches (27 starts).

Hellstrom, 24, played for U.S. youth national teams but, as a dual citizen, represented Canada at the senior level. She was a member of the World Cup squad this year but did not play. She will join the Spirit from Swedish club Orebro, where she scored twice in 14 appearances this season.

Scarpa, 23, trained with Washington last summer but was not allowed to sign because, as a recent college graduate, had not registered for the NWSL draft. (A 2017 knee injury at North Carolina had clouded her future.) Hence, the Spirit couldn’t sign her until this offseason. In recent months, Scarpa played for Lidkopings in Sweden’s second division.

Washington will also look to bolster the roster at the NWSL draft on Jan. 16 in Baltimore. It does not currently have any picks in the first two rounds but is engaged in trade talks to move up.

Players expected to return include U.S. World Cup players Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh and several others from the national team pool: Andi Sullivan, Aubrey Bledsoe, Ashley Hatch and Jordan DiBiasi.

The NWSL is planning to kick off the 2020 season April 18. Washington might open at Audi Field, one of three home venues next season. The Spirit will play four matches apiece at Audi Field, Maryland SoccerPlex and Segra Field in Leesburg.

