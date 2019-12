Here are my lists of players for Week 16. That’s championship week in most fantasy leagues, so good luck to everyone vying for a title, and congratulations for simply making it this far.

The rankings default to half-PPR settings, so for full-PPR or standard leagues, adjust players up or down a bit if they are particularly dependent on receiving volume or touchdowns. Note that the rankings will update as new information dictates during the week, so please check back as games draw closer.