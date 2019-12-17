This temporarily halts a promising first year for Hachimura, who became the franchise’s first rookie since Tom Gugliotta during the 1992-93 season to post at least 300 points and 140 rebounds through 25 games. The ninth overall pick in June’s draft was also one of only five rookies this season to average at least 12 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Hachimura becomes the latest addition to a growing injured list. The Wizards are already without John Wall (Achilles’ injury rehabilitation) as well as forwards CJ Miles and Jordan McRae, who both underwent surgeries for various ailments, and big men Thomas Bryant and Moritz Wagner.

The Wizards turned to an in-house solution for their big man issues on Tuesday, announcing the signing of 7-foot-1 Capital City Go-Go center Anžejs Pasečņiks to a two-way contract.

Pasečņiks, who was drafted 25th overall in the 2017 NBA draft, has played within the Wizards’ system since the summer league. In the fall, he signed with their G League affiliate and has averaged 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds through 12 games this year. Pasečņiks joins Davis Bertans as the second player from Latvia on the Wizards roster.

By converting his deal to a two-way contract, Pasečņiks can spend time with the Wizards and potentially provide minutes at the five spot.

Bryant, the team’s usual starting center, has a stress reaction in right foot and has not played since Dec. 3, while backup Wagner has missed four games this month with ankle soreness. Over the last two games, the Wizards have turned to Ian Mahinmi as the only healthy big left.

To make room for Pasečņiks, the Wizards waived Chris Chiozza, who played on a two-way deal and recently spent time with the team to bolster its point guard depth. Chiozza made 10 appearances with the Wizards, to go with seven starts for the Go-Go, and posted averages of 2.7 points and 2.8 assists in the NBA.

