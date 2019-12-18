Sergiño Dest, a Dutch-American defender who committed to the U.S. men’s national soccer team this fall, scored twice Wednesday as visiting Ajax defeated second-tier Telstar, 4-3, in the Dutch Cup’s second round.

The 19-year-old left back posted goals in the 28th and 57th minutes, the first time he has made the score sheet for Ajax’s first unit. Dest played last season for Ajax II in the second division and made his Eredivisie debut this past summer.

His next U.S. call-up is expected this spring for friendlies against the Netherlands, his birth nation, on March 26 in Eindhoven and probably at Wales a few days later. The U.S. Soccer Federation has been engaged in talks with the Welsh governing body.

Dest has made three appearances for the U.S. team.

In other European matches involving U.S. players:

In Greece, Panaitolikos forward Gboly Ariyibi played 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw at Xanthi.

In the Belgian Cup, Union Saint-Gilloise attacker Isiah Young, on loan from Werder Bremen, entered in the 86th in a 1-0 defeat to Kortrijk. Defender Brendan Hines-Ike entered in stoppage time for Kortrijk.

In the Turkish Cup, Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd played 90 in a 2-0 defeat at fourth-tier 24 Erzincanspor.

In the pregame lineups in Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt defender Timothy Chandler is starting vs. Köln; Wolfsburg defender John Brooks is starting vs. Schalke; and Mönchengladbach midfielder Fabian Johnson is in reserve vs. Paderborn.

Read more: