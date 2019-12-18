His next U.S. call-up is expected this spring for friendlies against the Netherlands, his birth nation, on March 26 in Eindhoven and probably at Wales a few days later. The U.S. Soccer Federation has been engaged in talks with the Welsh governing body.

Dest has made three appearances for the U.S. team.

What a fantastic second goal by Sergino Dest 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T8DVHkHZq0 — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) December 18, 2019

In other European matches involving U.S. players:

In Greece, Panaitolikos forward Gboly Ariyibi played 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw at Xanthi.

In the Belgian Cup, Union Saint-Gilloise attacker Isiah Young, on loan from Werder Bremen, entered in the 86th in a 1-0 defeat to Kortrijk. Defender Brendan Hines-Ike entered in stoppage time for Kortrijk.

In the Turkish Cup, Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd played 90 in a 2-0 defeat at fourth-tier 24 Erzincanspor.

In the pregame lineups in Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt defender Timothy Chandler is starting vs. Köln; Wolfsburg defender John Brooks is starting vs. Schalke; and Mönchengladbach midfielder Fabian Johnson is in reserve vs. Paderborn.

