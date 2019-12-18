Since arriving in Washington over the past year and a half, the three members of the Capitals’ fourth line have established a natural chemistry on and off the ice, built on a shared hockey IQ spread and an understanding of how to carve out their roles in the NHL.

“I had a coach in college that said, ‘Realize what you’re good at and do that the best and you’ll continue to get better at the other stuff because people can build a role in the NHL,’ ” Hathaway said.

The “DHL line” as some have begun calling the unit — because “they deliver” — have impressed teammates and coaches alike with Dowd’s defensive prowess and faceoff strengths, Hathaway’s physical presence and forechecking ability and Leipsic’s speed and quick-twitch movements up ice.

When they are on the ice together, the Capitals have scored six goals and have allowed four against, according to Natural Stat Trick. The line is also enjoying a 49-30 advantage in even-strength scoring chances over 100 minutes this season.

They’re even creating offense for other lines, such as in the Capitals’ 5-2 win Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The fourth line settled the game down in an early shift that opened the door for Washington to capitalize on Tampa Bay’s first true mistake of the night: a turnover that Nicklas Backstrom corralled at the front of the net for the game’s opening score.

Each fourth-line player has forged his own path to success. Dowd said it really took him until last year — his first with the Capitals — to understand what his role should be.

“It’s not like I didn’t know that is what I needed to do,” Dowd said, “but I think there was a little resistance in myself wanting to change from what was: a point guy … to a guy that plays lower minutes and is relied upon in different situations other than what I was used to my whole life.”

During his first couple years in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings, the center “found out pretty quickly” that he needed to change his game to have a chance to stay in the league. He focused on being more responsible defensively, concentrating more on faceoffs and being an asset on the penalty kill.

With the Capitals, Dowd has been part of the reason the Capitals are fourth in the NHL on the penalty kill at 85.4 percent.

“I think it took some maturing,” said Dowd, who has two goals and four assists through 23 games this season. “When I was in Los Angeles in my first organization, I kind of worked my way up from the American League, made my way up and earned at least an opportunity to play in the NHL. At the AHL level I was a player that did a little bit of everything, and I was relied upon in big situations and played a lot of minutes and was relied upon to score and produce.”

Hathaway has built his game on his abilities to be physical and use his body to create chances for others. He wasn’t a big scorer er in college like the way Dowd was, but through the minors he learned to adjust to different situations, before reaching the NHL level.

“I was fortunate enough to have the same coach in the minors the entire time, and he helped me earn more responsibility and time on the ice and basically be able to play under different circumstances,” Hathaway said. “It was a lot of building off of watching video and watching other guys play and just that firsthand experience of seeing what worked and what didn’t.”

Hathaway has five goals and five assists through 32 games this season. He had 11 goals and eight assists with Calgary last year. Hathaway spent his first four seasons with Calgary and looked to Mark Giordano — an undrafted player “who has made everything in his career” — as a model for his own development.

Leipsic said he didn’t watch any particular players in trying to mold his game. LThe year after he was drafted by Nashville in 2012, he tied for the Canadian Hockey League lead with 120 points for the Portland Winterhawks (49 goals, 71 assists).

But even he knows his offensive capabilities aren’t unique to the NHL. On his fifth NHL team since the 2015-16 season, he entered the season, at 25 years old, “still trying to prove myself as an NHL player.” So far, he has used his speed to his advantage, taking pride in being an “energy player” and doing the gritty work on a team full of offensive firepower. Leipsic has three goals and six assists in 35 games.

“Kind of just have to be workers and chip in offensively like I can,” Leipsic said. “I’ve been in the lineup every night, and I’m hoping it can stay that way and just keep contributing the way you can.”

As Hathaway puts it: “You just have to find out what works and what doesn’t.”

