Morsell finished that game with six points, four rebounds, one assist and four turnovers. He said he wasn’t patient enough or where he needed to be mentally. That disappointing loss deep in the regular season showed Morsell how when he plays poorly, “that’s draining to not just me, but it’s bringing my teammates down.”

So after the team returned from State College, the sophomore met with Coach Mark Turgeon, who essentially told Morsell that he needed to play at a higher level — well, “his words were definitely more harsh,” Morsell said. But then it all changed. Morsell had 16 assists and three turnovers in the final five games of the season. He scored at least 10 points each time, including a career-high 18 in NCAA tournament victory over Belmont when Morsell also admirably guarded the best opposing player.

Morsell has carried that confidence and energy into this season. He’s one of two upperclassmen in the playing rotation and feels comfortable in his position to lead the younger players. Though turnovers have been an issue at times, Morsell’s defensive ability has helped carry No. 7 Maryland (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) as it nears the end of its nonconference slate. His value to this team rose to the forefront at the Orlando Invitational over Thanksgiving, where he notched the first two double-doubles of his career.

“He's committed to winning,” Turgeon said. “Little things, details, preparation — that's really been the big difference. Hopefully it starts to rub off on more of the young guys for us, because that's a big deal.”

Morsell brings a cool energy to the group. He’s proud of his toughness that he says characterizes players from Baltimore. Morsell provides direction on the court, but he still plays loose and lets himself enjoy the game.

“He has a swagger about him,” sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins said. “He's out there, he's just playing comfortable.”

For a team that’s working to develop a strong defensive identity, Morsell is the centerpiece. He’s usually tasked with guarding the opponent’s best player, and each time, he mentions how he loves that role. He’s helped contain high-profile scorers such as Purdue’s Carsen Edwards and Marquette’s Markus Howard.

Morsell lets his defensive effort fuel his offense by forcing turnovers or scoring in transition. Though points are the most recognized piece of a player’s stat line, Morsell (9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds per game) keeps his focus on the other end of the floor.

“We instilled that in him — not just me, his coaches and all,” Morsell’s father, Duane, said. “You've got to play defense to win. It seems like he's taken it to another level now.”

Morsell was set to receive another challenging individual matchup on Thursday at Seton Hall (6-4) until Pirates standout Myles Powell was sidelined indefinitely by a concussion suffered Saturday against Rutgers. Before that game, Powell averaged 22.9 points, including outburst of 37 points against Michigan State and 32 against Oregon. He also scored 27 points to lead Seton Hall to a 78-74 win over the Terps last year.

In addition to Powell, the Pirates will be without 6-foot-11 forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, their No. 2 scorer at 10.9 points per game who’s out with a broken wrist.

Those absences, coinciding with consecutive losses that dropped Seton Hall from the rankings, have tempered excitement over what once appeared destined to be a matchup of top 15 teams. But after their first loss of this season last week — again at Penn State — the Terps need a bouce-back outing, a situation in which the group will look toward the older players for guidance. With a team that still heavily relies upon freshmen and sophomores, Morsell provides one of most experienced perspectives.

He arrived at Maryland with Bruno Fernando, the 6-10 forward who produced seismic bursts of energy. But now Fernando plays for the Atlanta Hawks, leaving Maryland with a void that players such as Morsell and Wiggins have worked to fill. Especially with a young core of big men — sophomores Jalen Smith and Ricky Lindo Jr., along with freshmen Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell and Donta Scott — Morsell feels a responsibility to lead these players who he said have “to be the quarterback for everything defensively.”

Morsell has been a regular starter all three years at Maryland, but as a junior, nothing feels new. He went to the NCAA tournament for the first time last season. There, when Belmont trailed by one and looked for a late, go-ahead basket, Morsell grabbed a steal with four seconds on the clock to effectively seal the game. In the next game, he and the others experienced the gut-punch of a failed comeback attempt when LSU scored a late, game-winning layup.

Those are the moment he brought into this season — the holes Maryland has climbed back from, the leads that have slipped away, games in all the Big Ten venues and postseason play when stakes are at their peak.

“He's just calm,” Turgeon said before the season began. “He knows he can play at this level. He knows his game has gotten better. He knows he can guard the best players. He understands who he is.”

When the Terps faced Marquette in Orlando, Morsell’s dad saw his son flash a few smiles early on; that’s when Morsell plays his best. Throughout the game, Morsell helped shut down Howard, the nation’s leading scorer. Morsell scored 17 points, a standout performance that ended with the crowd chanting his name. When Anthony Cowan Jr., the tournament’s MVP, was interviewed on the television broadcast, he pulled Morsell onto the screen and sent praise toward his teammate.

Was that the best game of his career? Morsell hesitates a bit to answer. Maybe statistically, sure. And Morsell thought about how kids watching might have appreciated the value of defense. But then, he returned to his simple yet genuine answer: He was just glad Maryland won.

“I’ve seen everything,” Morsell said. “I feel like this year I’m truly a veteran in every sense of the word.”

